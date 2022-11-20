Think autumnal colors when preparing your Thanksgiving Day meal

SIOUX CITY -- When it comes to Thanksgiving feasts, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach human services specialist Renee Sweers is in favor of going green.

As well as red, orange and yellow, for that matter.

"Autumn has such beautiful colors," Sweers said. "Your Thanksgiving meal should be visually appealing and delicious."

An easy way to add color is with a stuffing incorporating chopped apples and ruby-red cranberries.

Or create a kaleidoscope of colors with a Cole slaw made from green and purple cabbage, add slivers of carrots and celery before tossing in extra crunch with sliced apples.

Pumpkins, squash and any type of gourd can be roasted for a delectable side dish. So can a sweet potato.

"A roasted sweet potato is always nice," Sweers suggested. "It can be topped with something sweet or savory."

Not only that, but a sweet potato is a great source of fiber, vitamins and minerals. They are also rich in antioxidants that can protect your body from chronic illnesses.

However, the star of the show on Turkey Day is, of course, the turkey.

Sweers recommends buying a fresh turkey only a day or two before Thanksgiving.

"Be sure to keep it in the refrigerator until you're ready to cook it." she said. "Place it on a tray or a pan to catch any juices that may leak."

But never buy fresh, pre-stuffed turkeys.

"If not handled with care, any harmful bacteria that may be in the stuffing can multiply quickly," Sweers explained.

Be sure to keep frozen turkeys frozen until you're ready to thaw it.

A turkey can be thawed safely in a refrigerator. Just be sure to keep the turkey in its original wrapper while placing it on a tray to catch any leakage.

But remember, thawing a 20 to 24 pound turkey in a fridge can take up to five to six days.

Thawing a turkey in cold water is a faster process. A 20 to 24 pound bird can be thawed in 10-12 hours.

"Submerge your wrapped turkey in cold tap water, changing the water every 30 minutes," Sweers said. "Cook the bird immediately after it is thawed."

Here are a few numbers to memorize.

When it comes to roasting a turkey, set your oven no lower than 325 degrees. Also, use as food thermometer to ensure your turkey and stuffing with a safe, minimum internal temperature of 165.

Discard any turkey, stuffing and gravy left out at room temperature longer than two hours.

Use refrigerated turkey within three to four days. However, frozen leftovers can be used for three to six months for best quality.

"Thanksgiving is a holiday that revolves around food," Sweers said. "You must always be mindful when it comes to food safety practices."

Another thing to be mindful of? How much you eat.

"That's a problem many people experience," Sweers explained. "We mindlessly eat what's in front of us. Instead, we need to be mindful eaters."

"You don't need to fill your plate to capacity," she added. "Take only the amount that you want. You can always get so more if you're still hungry."

Never forget that Thanksgiving is also about spending time with family and friends.

"There is something really special about cooking a holiday meal," Sweers said. "It is often about the company as much as the food."

Yet don't forget to show off festive fall colors when it comes to your feast.

"I love Thanksgiving," Sweers said. "Make it as colorful as you can."