SIOUX CITY -- Palmer Specialty Foods' Katie Bay lives in a house divided.
"When it comes to college football, my husband and I are committed University of Iowa Hawkeye fans," she said, inside the store that shares space with the 405 Wesley Parkway Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe. "But when it comes to the NFL? We always find ourselves on opposing teams."
Well, that might makes things awkward since the Sioux City couple is slated to host a party when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams, Feb. 3, for Super Bowl 53.
"We rotate between three or four different couples," Bay explained. "This is our year to host."
Even though she's still working out the game plan for her Super Bowl feast, Bay knows it will center around finger food faves.
"Super Bowl Sunday isn't a sit-around-a-table sort of occasion, she said. "The cook doesn't want to be stuck in the kitchen and the guests don't want to wait around for something to eat."
Bay knows what she's talking about.
Super Bowl Sunday is currently the United States' second biggest food "holiday," nipping at the toes of Thanksgiving, which still occupies the top spot.
Plus it is usually a time when people spike their dietary aspirations ... at least for an afternoon.
We know that because the average Super Bowl watcher will consume approximately 1,200 calories on game day. And what will America be scarfing on? About 14,5000 tons of chips.
This is a specialty of Bay's, who insists a football party style can be heightened with a sleek slate charcuterie tray or a cutting board made of multiple types of wood.
"If you're going with a food buffet, trays can make even a typical meat and cheese platter look elegant," she suggested while showing a handmade board from Snowflake Wood Crafts, of Hornick, Iowa. "Even a sleeve of Ritz crackers will look nice on this."
For Super Bowl party goers who want to spike the ball, Bay recommends Palmer Specialty Foods' wide array of gourmet crackers, meats and hard-to-find cheeses.
"You can never go wrong with a nice meat-and-cheese tray," she said.
This is especially true when you go the extra mile with some homemade beer bread.
"We have beer bread mixes that even the least-experienced baker can make," Bay said. "Plus you only to sacrifice one bottle of beer for the recipe."
"I think most people will have at least one bottle of beer in their house on Super Bowl Sunday," she added with a smile. "Super Bowl goes well with beer."
The game also goes well with sauces, spreads and stuff in which to dip a chip.
Bay will personally vouch for a smoky bacon onion jam as well as slightly spicy raspberry chipotle sauce.
"When choosing sauces, I'm looking for versatility," Bay explained. "A bacon jam can be used on a cracker, some veggies or as a marinade on meat. Similarly, a raspberry chipotle sauce can add the right amount of sweet heat on meat as well as on a dessert."
A Super Bowl party is a perfect opportunity for a new hostess to shine.
"Expectations are lower since the focus will be on the game and the guests," Bay said. "Don't get me wrong, food's important but it shouldn't be the star of the show."