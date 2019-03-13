SIOUX CITY -- The voters have spoken and, with 773 votes cast, the University of Antelope Valley's Coconut Maui was the runaway winner of the online portion of the Sioux City Journal's Division II NAIA Cookie Challenge.
Recipes from nine of the 32 participating teams were submitted and online votes were accepted until noon Monday.
While the University of Antelope Valley was the clear people's choice, we asked Tyson Events Center's culinary staff to bake Alice Lloyd College's Seven Layers of Heaven (the second highest vote-getter), Northwestern College's Red Raider Chocolate Chip (the third highest vote-getter) and Morningside College's Cowboy Cookie (the fourth highest vote-getter) to determine our critic's choice winner.
Our judges were Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner and NAIA Division II tournament co-director Corey Westra, fellow co-director Mike Skaggs, and Alyson Prigge, a tournament assistant from Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana.
"My favorite cookie is the chocolate chip," Prigge said, echoing a sentiment shared by Skaggs.
"However, I also like raisin cookies," Skaggs interjected.
"Raisin cookies are the ones that I don't like," Westra said.
Luckily, none of the three remaining cookies contain raisins.
Instead, Morningside's Cowboy cookie contains nuts and chocolate chips. The cookie from the Sioux City-based school came in third place among the taste-testers.
Alice Lloyd College's Seven Layers of Heaven, a bar cookie containing chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, chopped nuts and graham cracker crumbs, earned the Pippa Passes, Kentucky, school a second-place finish.
That means the Red Raider Chocolate Chip cookie, which contains brown sugar, white sugar, chocolate chips and white chocolate chips, earned the Orange City, Iowa, college top marks from our judging panel.
"The testing was completely blind," Westra said. "We didn't know where the cookie came from and we couldn't show any bias."
This was also true for Prigge, who said the Red Raider entry was both soft and delicious.
"I make chocolate chip cookies at home. This is the kind of cookie I like eating," she said before snagging another sample.