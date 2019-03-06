SIOUX CITY -- Sure, it will be pretty exciting to see top-flight athletes competing on the hardwoods at the Tyson Events Center.
However, an exciting contest will also be heating up, off court, as well.
Yes, we are talking about The Journal's annual NAIA cookie challenge.
For the past several years, we've requested favorite cookie recipes from each of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women's Division II National Championship teams.
Plus we're asking Journal readers to cast their ballots on our website to help winnow the recipes.
Next week, representatives from Spectra Food Services and Hospitality will bake the top three vote-getters before choosing the winner in the official cookie competition taste test. We'll also feature the People's Choice winner.
Bet you think your favorite team are dunking masters when it comes to hoops? Let's hope their cookies won't crumble in the heat of a culinary battle.
To give you a sugar high, here are a few facts about this perennially popular sweet treat.
IS A COOKIE ALWAYS A COOKIE: By definition, a cookie is usually small, sweet and baked. While past Cookie Challenge combatants have stuck with conventional chocolate chip, sugar or monster cookies, judges will always be willing to test recipes that go a more unorthodox route.
WHERE DOES THE NAME COME FROM: Legend has it that cookie is derived from the Dutch word koekje, which means small cake. The Dutch brought both the term and the recipe when emigrating to America. But Americans -- and Canadians, for that matter -- are definitely marching to a different drummer. The British call cookies biscuits, the Spanish call them gallatas while the Italians call them amaretti or biscotti.
WHO INVENTED THE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE: We have cookbook author Ruth Graves Wakefield and chef Sue Brides for inventing the classic cookie at Whitman, Mass.' Toll House Inn in 1938.
OH! OH! OREOS! A best-seller for Nabisco since the cookie was first introduced in 1912, more than $550 million in spent on purchasing Oreos annually.
CAN'T EAT JUST ONE: Americans eat more than 2 billion cookies every year. That's about 300 cookies for each person, per year, or around 35,000 cookies in a lifetime.
ONE IN EVERY THREE: About 33 percent of American men and women say they eat cookies a few times every week.
DO YOU BUY 'EM OR DO YOU MAKE 'EM: More than half of Americans say they prefer homemade cookies to their store-bought counterparts.
To vote, visit our special contest webpage here: NAIA cookie challenge.