WATCH NOW: Classic cocktails, cutting-edge cuisine highlight restored Sioux City landmark
WATCH NOW: Classic cocktails, cutting-edge cuisine highlight restored Sioux City landmark

SIOUX CITY -- Lila Plambeck is getting used to the oohs and ahhs coming from first-time guests at Woodbury's, an American steakhouse located inside the historic Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St.

After all, these people are dining inside a downtown building that has sat vacant for more than 40 years.

"Every time I look out of a window, I know this exact view hasn't been experienced since the 1970s," Plambeck, the director of sales and marketing, said inside the lobby of the 10-story Art Deco-style hotel. "That's mind-blowing to me."

Walking up a marble staircase to the Warrior's second floor, people are dazzled by clubby seats, a fully-stocked bar as well as a bartender whose purplish-pink hair matches the stone flooring.

Woodbury's American Steakhouse

Combining a club-like intimacy in a luxurious setting, Warrior Hotel sales and marketing director Lila Plambeck said Woodbury's American Steakhouse's bar has been drawing raves from customers.

"Most days, I'm just a bartender since I don't have the training to call myself a 'mixologist,'" Abby Meyer said, while adding a cocktail cherry onto an expertly made Old Fashioned cocktail. "But I do OK."

A fashion designer when she isn't manning the bar at Sioux City's first Marriott Autograph Collection luxury hotel, Meyer is excited about her new work environment.

"You should see it at night," she said. "It's incredible."

Plambeck agreed, adding that the renovation of the Warrior is, in many ways, a return to Sioux City's colorful past.

"It certainly feels like you're walking into a movie," she suggested. "You immediately ask yourself: 'What year is this?' or 'Are we in Chicago or Kansas City?'"

Woodbury's menu has been created by executive chef and Sioux City native Rich Grothaus. 

A graduate of the Scottsdale (Arizona) Culinary Institute and a veteran chef who has worked at fine dining restaurants, casinos and hotels across Iowa, Grothaus is in charge of Woodbury's $39 Prix Fixe, four-course dinner menu.

For a first course, diners have a choice between tomato served with fresh mozzarella, bacon-wrapped shrimp or Cabernet beef tenderloin tips served with mushrooms, Blue cheese and drizzled with a decadent Demi Glace.

Woodbury's American Steakhouse

Sous chef Spenser Meadows cuts steak inside the catering kitchen of Woodbury's American Steakhouse. 

A person could consider something lighter for a second course, choosing from a selection that included an arugula salad, a fattoush salad or a steamy Tuscan cannellini bean soup.

Still, prepare yourself to be wowed by Woodbury's main courses, which include everything from roasted chicken breasts, ribeye steaks, Birkshire pork chops and filet mignon to pan-seared salmon and a vegetarian zucchini pasta.

But save room for dessert. A lemon-blueberry cheesecake, warm apple cobbler and a flourless chocolate cake is a perfect finale for such a sumptuous meal.

"While Woodbury's calls itself 'An American Steakhouse,' that is only a part of what we do," Grothaus suggested. "We also have fresh seafood, vegan and gluten-free options."

"Plus Woodbury's needs to have plenty of pork on our menu," he added. "We are in the Midwest, after all."

Woodbury's American Steakhouse

The private dining room at Woodbury's American Steakhouse provides intimacy as well as a one-of-a-kid view of downtown Sioux City.

Grothaus noted that Woodbury's buys local product as often as possible. This is a sentiment shared by Plambeck, who said that the Warrior's bar is stocked with such area favorites as craft beers manufactured at the nearby Jackson Street Brewing.

"People ask if it's been challenging to open up during a worldwide pandemic," Plambeck said. "Of course, nobody could have predicted COVID-19 but we think we'll see support from our hotel guests as well as well as from people from our community."

"With everybody staying close to home, this is a perfect time for a stay-cation," she continued. "You can experience a weekend, a night or just a meal in a luxury facilities without having to leave even Sioux City."    

Plus you'll be able to reconnect with a part of Sioux City's elegant past with plenty of modern amenities.

"We want to combine gracious warmth with Midwestern moxie," Plambeck said.

If you go

WHAT: Woodbury's American Steakhouse

WHERE: The Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St. Sioux City

RESERVATIONS: Call 712-317-1011

