WATCH NOW: Classic cocktails, cutting-edge cuisine highlight restored Sioux City landmark

But save room for dessert. A lemon-blueberry cheesecake, warm apple cobbler and a flourless chocolate cake is a perfect finale for such a sumptuous meal.

"While Woodbury's calls itself 'An American Steakhouse,' that is only a part of what we do," Grothaus suggested. "We also have fresh seafood, vegan and gluten-free options."

"Plus Woodbury's needs to have plenty of pork on our menu," he added. "We are in the Midwest, after all."

Grothaus noted that Woodbury's buys local product as often as possible. This is a sentiment shared by Plambeck, who said that the Warrior's bar is stocked with such area favorites as craft beers manufactured at the nearby Jackson Street Brewing.

"People ask if it's been challenging to open up during a worldwide pandemic," Plambeck said. "Of course, nobody could have predicted COVID-19 but we think we'll see support from our hotel guests as well as well as from people from our community."

"With everybody staying close to home, this is a perfect time for a stay-cation," she continued. "You can experience a weekend, a night or just a meal in a luxury facilities without having to leave even Sioux City."

Plus you'll be able to reconnect with a part of Sioux City's elegant past with plenty of modern amenities.