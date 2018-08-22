Cucumber Raita (Cucumber and Yogurt Relish)

Yield: about 3 cups

2 cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

2 cups Greek or regular plain yogurt

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon cilantro leaves (optional)

2 teaspoons lemon juice (optional)

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.

Per serving (based on 48 servings): 7 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol;1 g protein; 1 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; no fiber; 3 mg sodium; 5 mg calcium.

Recipe from Indian cooking teacher Aruna Menon.