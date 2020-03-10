You are the owner of this article.
Which NAIA cookie is the tastiest and which one will crumble?
NAIA COOKIE CHALLENGE | You pick the winner

SIOUX CITY -- Some of the nation's best college athletes will be competing for league supremacy this week at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women's Division II National Championships inside the Tyson Events Center.

However, an exciting contest will also be heating up, outside of the hardwood floors.

This battle won't involve basketball. No, the weapon in this fight will include hot ovens, padded mitts, and lots and lots of sugar.

We are, of course, talking about The Journal's annual NAIA cookie challenge. 

[VOTE NOW: Choose your favorite cookie.]

For the past several years, we've requested favorite cookie recipes from each of the 32 school participating in the tournament.

2020 NAIA basketball tournament preparation

NAIA tournament workers, from left, Mike Skaggs, Corey Westra, Alyson Prigge, Kelli Briscoe and Andrew Skaggs work to put team passes into bags Monday, while helping prepare for the 2020 NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship tournament.

Plus we've encouraged Journal readers to cast votes for their recipes on our website

Next week, representatives from Spectra Foods Services and Hospitality will bake the top vote-getters before choosing a winner in the official cookie competition taste test.

To make things more interesting, a People's Choice winner will also be featured. 

Enzo Carannante, assistant general manager and marketing director for the Tyson Events Center, admitted to being a traditionalist when it came to cookies.

NAIA letter cookies

"I love chocolate chip cookies because that's what I grew up eating," he explained.

Still, Carannante said he could be swayed something fancier, tastier or edgier.

Will that be St. Xavier University's "Almost a Candy Bar" cookie, Sterling College's "Lady Warrior's Win S'more Bars" or Johnson & Wales University intriguing "Strawberry Daiquiri Cookie"? We'll see.

