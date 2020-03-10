Which NAIA cookie is the tastiest and which one will crumble?

SIOUX CITY -- Some of the nation's best college athletes will be competing for league supremacy this week at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women's Division II National Championships inside the Tyson Events Center.

However, an exciting contest will also be heating up, outside of the hardwood floors.

This battle won't involve basketball. No, the weapon in this fight will include hot ovens, padded mitts, and lots and lots of sugar.

We are, of course, talking about The Journal's annual NAIA cookie challenge.

For the past several years, we've requested favorite cookie recipes from each of the 32 school participating in the tournament.

Plus we've encouraged Journal readers to cast votes for their recipes on our website.

