What’s your favorite book?
A PBS survey discovered “To Kill a Mockingbird” was a big favorite. But Harper Lee’s best seller was nowhere to be found at "Design and Dine: Cover to Cover," a fundraiser for the Crittenton Center.
At table after table at Stoney Creek Inn and Conference Center Thursday night, designers suggested what it might be like to dine like the characters in the books.
For “Frankenstein,” the monster even plunked in the middle of the table. For “The Night Before Christmas,” Santa hung around and handed out candy canes. Fur reigned with “Game of Thrones” and “Charlotte’s Web” had a charming barnyard theme.
Tonight, guests for the fundraiser will sit at those tables and enjoy a literal meal.
Take a peek at some of the tables. See if you can guess what’s what.
Friday night, winners in several categories will be announced.