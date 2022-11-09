 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

Listeria Outbreak

FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, responsible for the food borne illness listeriosis. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, U.S. health officials said at least one death and a pregnancy loss are tied to an outbreak of listeria food poisoning associated with sliced deli meats and cheeses that has sickened 16 people in six states, including 13 who were hospitalized.

 Elizabeth White - hogp, CDC

A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters where investigators detected listeria in open packages of sliced meats and in the environment. The bacteria was found at two NetCost Market locations in New York, but health officials said that's not likely the only source of the listeria outbreak because some sick people didn't shop at the store.

NetCost did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

Those sickened were from New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and California. The death was reported in Maryland, the CDC said.

People are also reading…

Eleven of those who fell ill are of Eastern European background or speak Russian and investigators are trying to figure out why.

Listeria is a persistent germ that can be hard to get rid of from surfaces and equipment. Symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

