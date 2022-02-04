 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 Miami men get prison time for stealing medical ventilators

  • Updated
  • 0

MIAMI (AP) — Two Miami men have been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for stealing ventilators bound for a COVID-19 intensive care center in El Salvador as part of a U.S. aid program, officials said.

The ventilators, worth $3 million and owned by the United States Agency for International Development, were stolen in South Florida, according to a news release sent Friday by the U.S. Attorney's Office South District of Florida.

Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, 42, who was also known as “Guajiro,” and Luis Urra Montero, 25 and also known as “Flaco,” pleaded guilty to theft of government property. Montero was sentenced this week, while Hernandez was sentenced in December, the news release said.

Court documents show the pair stole a tractor loaded with 192 medical ventilators that were being transported to Miami International Airport on Aug. 9, 2020.

The ventilators had been acquired by USAID and were en route to El Salvador to treat critically ill patients.

People are also reading…

Prosecutors said Hernandez and Montero stole the trailer from a lot where the driver had left it overnight. Following an investigation, federal agents recovered most of the stolen ventilators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

Nebraska sees more breakthrough cases with omicron

As of Thursday, 8.6% of fully vaccinated Douglas County residents had a breakthrough case, but only .026% have died. In December, Nebraskans who were fully vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized.

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

Anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

TORONTO (AP) — In a scene at odds with Canadians’ reputation for niceness and rule-following, thousands of protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions descended on the capital over the weekend, deliberately blocking traffic around Parliament Hill.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: Creating costly weather disasters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News