2nd legislator reports having COVID since session started

PHOENIX (AP) — A second Arizona state presentative has reporting having COVID-19 since the Legislature's annual session began Monday.

Tucson Democrat Daniel Hernandez Jr. said Thursday on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m thankful to be vaccinated and boosted, and am currently asymptomatic and quarantining at home,” Hernandez said.

Earlier Thursday, Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez, D-Phoenix, announced he was infected with COVID-19. He said he was vaccinated and had no symptoms.

Hernandez has served in the Arizona House since 2017 and last year announced his candidacy for Congress.

