 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 Democrats running in primary to oust Tennessee Gov. Lee

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Tennessee Governor

FILE - Memphis City Council member JB Smiley Jr. announces his bid for governor of Tennessee at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn., on Sept. 8, 2021. Smiley is one of three Democrats are running for Gov. Bill Lee's job in hopes that the national political landscape, combined with some controversies over his time running the state, could open some inroads for voters to consider a switch.

 Patrick Lantrip - member image share, Daily Memphian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Since Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee won his election in 2018, the Republican has led the state during a global pandemic, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court's end to the constitutional right to abortion.

Three Democrats are running for Lee's job in hopes that the national political landscape, combined with some controversies over his time running the state, could open some inroads for voters to consider a switch. It won’t be an easy ask in Tennessee, which has elected only Republicans statewide for more than 15 years.

Even in the most tumultuous times, Lee has continued to poll strong and positioned himself for reelection, with little expectation that voters would start changing course from the GOP now.

Jason Martin, a critical care physician from Nashville, announced his bid for governor as a lead critic of Lee's COVID-19 pandemic approach. JB Smiley, a Black city councilman and attorney in Memphis, is vying for the nomination as well. The Democratic field rounds out with Carnita Atwater, a former nurse and community leader in Memphis.

People are also reading…

They've had to adjust as Lee's hands-off approach to the pandemic went from top-of-mind to a lesser priority, given the public's fatigue over COVID-19 issues and the rise of other imminent controversies. Some of those include the ongoing fallout of the elimination of constitutional abortion rights and recent comments disparaging teachers by a charter school operator for whom Lee wants to help set up dozens of schools in the state.

Martin said Lee's handling of COVID illustrates a broader context of leadership deficiencies — from not speaking up while on stage during the controversial comments on teachers, to declining to veto a bill that imposes harsher sentencing, despite his focus on the need for criminal justice reform.

“I’m just as tired of COVID as everybody else, believe me,” Martin said in an interview with The Associated Press, noting the 26,000-plus COVID deaths tallied in the state. “But what we talk about is leadership, and COVID was an example of failed leadership, a fend-for-yourself approach by the governor.”

Smiley says he's hoping to capitalize on the simmering voter outrage by not shying away from his Democratic Party affiliation he feels past candidates have done to woo those uneasy backing a Democratic hopeful.

“Teachers are angry, women are angry, young people are angry and that anger turns to action and activism,” Smiley said. “It will cause the Democratic Party to rise up again and say you know what, we’re right on the issues.”

So far, the candidates have focused on criticizing Lee rather than attacking one another due to largely sharing similar policy positions. These include approving restoring and protecting the right for a woman to get an abortion and LGBTQ rights, expanding Medicaid eligibility, legalizing marijuana and funneling more money toward teachers' salaries.

Yet Smiley, 34, who was elected to the Memphis city council in 2020, points out that he's the only Democratic candidate who has been elected to a government office. In an interview with The Associated Press, Smiley grouped his opponent Martin with Lee and former President Donald Trump as examples of people who have sought top elected offices with no prior experience.

“We’ve already seen what it’s like when someone with no government experience,” he said, adding that he believes “working class people deserves a working class governor who understands the issues that we’re facing.”

Martin said in response that “you don’t have to be a career politician to be a public servant,” noting his track record in health care of caring for underserved communities. He touted a series of endorsements from Democratic state lawmakers and said he's traveled to all 95 counties to help inform his policy platform.

Atwater did not return emailed requests for comment. She's raised roughly $2,000 since she announced her campaign and had not spent any of it, according to the last campaign filing report filed in April.

Smiley had raised about $46,000 and spent nearly all but $1,700 of it by April, according to campaign reports. Meanwhile, Martin raised nearly $212,500 as of April and had approximately $108,500 leftover.

Lee defeated a Democratic opponent by 21 percentage points in 2018.

Tennessee history does not bode well for those trying to oust a sitting governor. The last defeat was in 1938, when Prentice Cooper beat then-Gov. Gordon Browning in the Democratic primary, though from 1953 to 1978, governors had to sit out for a term before seeking another run, according to legislative historian Eddie Weeks.

The same year, Democrats thought they had a chance to win an open U.S. Senate seat with former popular Gov. Phil Bredesen, a moderate and the last member of his party to win statewide, in 2006. But Bredesen ended up losing by about 11 percentage points to Republican Marsha Blackburn, with the race turning into a referendum on whether to give Democrats the chance to take a Senate majority.

In recalibrating from that loss, Democrats took an unexpected path in 2020. Another open Senate race saw primary voters decidedly vote against a well-funded candidate backed by Democrats' congressional campaign arm. Instead, they opted for Marquita Bradshaw, a Black progressive community activist from Memphis who was little known and underfunded. She wound up losing by 27 percentage points to Republican Bill Hagerty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers. The companies didn't immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases. The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anticompetitive behavior.

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It's the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They've already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It's the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Stay hydrated this summer

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Stay hydrated this summer

How much water you need each day depends on many different factors. For example, if you are in an area where the environment is hot, humid, dry, or high altitude, you will need to drink more water. Your age, size and activity level also impact how much fluid you will need.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Feeling 'hangry' is a real emotion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News