3rd employee of Santa Fe transit district dies from COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A third employee of Santa Fe's local bus system has died of COVID-19 as state workplace safety regulators investigate virus cases involving Transit District workers.

City spokesman Dave Herndon said the latest worker who died recently from the virus was the latest worker who died recently, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Stephanie Stringer, deputy cabinet secretary of operations for the state Environment Department, said last week that the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau was gathering information on positive COVID-19 cases among transit workers.

If the state finds the city did not take steps to prevent worker exposure to COVID “NMED will take appropriate enforcement action and seek corrective measures,” Stringer said.

Herndon said the city has communicated with the safety bureau and will continue to do so, and he said the city has stringently followed state guidelines and formulated its own.

The system has provided all workers with proper personal protective equipment and regularly cleans and sanitizes buildings and equipment, Herndon said.

