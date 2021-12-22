 Skip to main content
AP

3rd employee of Santa Fe transit district dies from COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A third employee of Santa Fe's local bus system has died of COVID-19 as state workplace safety regulators investigate virus cases involving Transit District workers.

City spokesman Dave Herndon said the latest worker who died recently from the virus was the latest worker who died recently, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Stephanie Stringer, deputy cabinet secretary of operations for the state Environment Department, said last week that the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau was gathering information on positive COVID-19 cases among transit workers.

If the state finds the city did not take steps to prevent worker exposure to COVID “NMED will take appropriate enforcement action and seek corrective measures,” Stringer said.

Herndon said the city has communicated with the safety bureau and will continue to do so, and he said the city has stringently followed state guidelines and formulated its own.

The system has provided all workers with proper personal protective equipment and regularly cleans and sanitizes buildings and equipment, Herndon said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center sees a "high likelihood" of an increase when the state gets hit with the brunt of the fast-spreading omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls Friday for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe.

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on "Saturday Night Live," but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is "just raging around the world," the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue "a stark warning of what the winter will look like" for unvaccinated Americans.

