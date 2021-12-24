 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak, state cases hit record

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Florida

Employees of Nomi Health check in a long line of people for COVID-19 tests, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. The omicron variant has unleashed a fresh round of fear and uncertainty, for travelers, shoppers and party-goers around the U.S.

 Marta Lavandier - staff, AP

MIAMI (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught the virus so the ship was denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba, Carnival said in a statement.

The ship has 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members and was scheduled to return to Miami on Sunday following an 8-day cruise. Passengers were required to be vaccinated and they were tested before leaving last Saturday, according to Carnival.

“Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test," the statement said. “Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew."

Ashley Peterson, a passenger on the ship, tweeted a photo of a Dec. 22 letter from the ship's captain apologizing for being unable to make stops in Aruba and Bonaire. The letter said passengers would get $100 per room in onboard credit, as well refunds for planned excursions.

People are also reading…

It was the third outbreak this week affecting cruise ships operated by Carnival and Royal Caribbean departing Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the most cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new record was driven by the spread of the new omicron variant through the Sunshine State.

The previous single-day highest number of cases was in last August, during the height of the delta variant wave in Florida, when 27,802 cases were reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies

Some Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he had heard anecdotal stories that some doctors are reluctant to prescribe the treatment to people who could benefit from it. "It is incredibly frustrating to me that doctors would do that." 

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

COVID cases decrease in Nebraska

Dr. James Lawler of the University of Nebraska Medical Center sees a “high likelihood” of an increase when the state gets hit with the brunt of the fast-spreading omicron variant in the next couple of weeks.

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News