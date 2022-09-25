 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

4 Mississippi judges tapped to help with backlog of cases

  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Four former circuit court judges will help handle a backlog of criminal cases that have accumulated in Mississippi's largest county during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed Andrew K. Howorth of Oxford, Betty W. Sanders of Greenwood, Stephen B. Simpson of Gulfport and Frank G. Vollor of Vicksburg.

Administrative Office of Courts director Greg Snowden said in a news release Thursday that Hinds County has an urgent need to handle cases that were postponed when courtrooms were closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Accused people have a right to their day in court, whether they are incarcerated pending trial or out on bond,” Snowden said. “If defendants are found guilty, they need to be sent to prison, but if they are found not guilty, they need to be released."

People are also reading…

Howorth retired in June 2020 after more than 18 years as a circuit judge in the 3rd Circuit in Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.

Sanders retired in December 2014. She was a judge for 20 years in the 4th Circuit in Leflore, Sunflower and Washington counties. Before that, she served five years as a special magistrate hearing cases filed by prisoners at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Simpson is a former state lawmaker who served eight years as a judge in the 2nd Circuit in Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties. He resigned in May 2008 to become state public safety commissioner, serving almost three years.

Vollor is a former Warren County prosecutor who served 20 years in the 9th Circuit District in Issaquena, Sharkey and Warren counties. He returned to private law practice in May 2009.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program

Federal authorities have charged 48 people in what they're calling the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet uncovered. The defendants allegedly stole $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.  But prosecutors say few meals were actually served, and the defendants used the money to buy luxury cars, property and jewelry. Documents made public Tuesday charge the defendants with counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery. Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to thousands of kids, then sought reimbursement. This year, the U.S. Justice Department has made prosecuting pandemic-related fraud a priority and has stepped up enforcement actions.

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is pushing back against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. The Democrat said Thursday that the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume payments despite the state agency’s concerns. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue making payments while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people in Minnesota in what they call the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is honesty always the best policy when dating?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News