 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

4-year-old autistic boy allowed to fly without wearing mask

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers representing the family of a 4-year-old boy with autism said Wednesday that they have received a temporary court order from a federal judge exempting him from having to wear a mask when flying from Florida to Boston for treatment.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patti Saris in Boston scheduled an emergency hearing Wednesday after the lawyers said two airlines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to grant a mask exception for the boy. His family lives in Sanford, Florida, and must travel for care at Boston Children’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Saris ordered that a mask exemption letter that applies for the next 30 days for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines be issued to Michael Seklecki Sr., the boy’s father until additional court actions can be held.

Seklecki has said in court documents that the boy is unable to cover his face.

A request for comment from the CDC was not immediately returned.

People are also reading…

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the airline's policies and procedures are in line with the federal mask mandate and that “Mr. Seklecki submitted the required paperwork and was granted an exemption for his son, per our policy."

The family is booked to fly from Florida to New England on Feb. 22 on American, and return Feb. 23 on Southwest after an appointment at Massachusetts General Hospital.

They must then fly again to Boston on Feb. 27 for additional appointments from Feb. 28 to March 2, followed by surgery March 3 at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

This week, doctors talk about how masks work, how to spot a counterfeit mask, the immune response from vaccines vs. having had the disease, as well as when the senses of taste and smell might come back after the virus.

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

CULPEPER, Virginia (AP) — Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Exercise after flu or COVID vaccines helps boost antibodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News