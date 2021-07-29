40 counties in Nebraska have substantial or high COVID transmission

Both Rauner and Lawler voiced concerns that the elimination of the state’s data dashboard has made it more difficult for Nebraskans to track the virus in the state and their communities. The dashboard went dark June 30, when Ricketts ended the state’s coronavirus state of emergency.

Rauner said other factors also may be affecting tracking and reporting of cases. People now can buy COVID-19 tests over the counter at drugstores. And not all of those people are reporting the results to local health departments.

Both Rauner and Lawler stressed that increasing vaccination is the most important way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We really would be done with the pandemic that way,” Lawler said. “The sad fact is that’s all within our grasp. We just need to reach out and take it.”

Even with breakthrough cases among vaccinated people apparently increasing, the vaccines still prevent most such infections and virtually eliminate the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the delta variant. As of Wednesday, 49.9% of Nebraskans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the state’s report.