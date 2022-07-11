 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4th member of Maine delegation tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congresswoman has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the final member of the state's congressional delegation to contract the virus.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said Monday that she is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive. The three other members of the delegation, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins, tested positive for the virus previously.

Pingree said in a statement that her positive test is “a good reminder that COVID is not done with us.” She encouraged Maine residents to get vaccinated if they haven't and stay home if they are experiencing symptoms.

Pingree, 67, said she is vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

