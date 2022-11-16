5-year-old boy with 'childhood Alzheimer's' doesn't know he's ill: 'All he knows is that he's happy.'

“Childhood Alzheimer’s.”

This was the diagnosis less than two months ago for Lindsay Stoner’s 5-year-old son, Cannon, whose life expectancy is in his mid-teens.

Cannon has a rare, terminal disease called Sanfilippo syndrome or Mucopolysaccharidosis type III. It causes children to lose all the skills they’ve gained, suffer seizures and movement disorders, experience pain and suffering, and then die long before a normal life expectancy.

“Cannon doesn’t know he’s sick. All he knows is that he’s happy,” his mother told me.

Her son may not reach milestone ages and experiences that most parents take for granted for their children — turning 18 years old, graduating from high school, learning to drive a car, getting married, and someday having children of their own.

“So we have our own milestones,” Stoner said. “Every new day is a day to celebrate.”

The family already has their Christmas tree up and decorated in their Winfield home.

“We don’t know if Cannon will have an awareness of Christmas next year,” Stoner explained.

Sanfilippo syndrome affects one in every 70,000 births, though its prevalence could be higher if the disease was included in newborn screenings. It’s caused by a particular enzyme that is missing or not working properly in the body’s process of breaking down heparan sulfate.

“Prior to Cannon's diagnosis, my husband Shawn and I did not know we were carriers,” Stoner said.

The disease is named for Dr. Sylvester Sanfilippo, a pediatrician and researcher who first described the enzyme defect in 1963. Of its four sub-types, Cannon has type A, the most common and most severe, characterized by an earlier loss of abilities such as talking and walking, and an earlier age of death.

“Eventually, Sanfilippo will take Cannon from us,” Stoner said. “But I want him to live life as if he didn’t have this disease.”

Symptoms include chronic ear infections, delayed speech, coarse facial features, chronic diarrhea and chronic respiratory infections. Also, autism-like behaviors such as hyperactivity, aggressive behavior, and sleep disruptions.

“Cannon had every single one of these symptoms,” Stoner said.

Yet she had to relentlessly advocate on behalf of her son since his first year of life.

“Doctors discredited everything I said. They made me feel like I was crazy for thinking my son had this and, believe me, never in my life have I wanted to be more wrong,” Stoner said.

When her son was 2, she speculated he was autistic. One doctor visit led to another as Cannon’s challenging behaviors continued to increase. The medical world struggled to connect the dots with all of Cannon’s chronic symptoms. His parents took him to therapists, specialists, experts, and eventually a geneticist.

“He still continued to be sick constantly,” Stoner said.

Amid all the confusion and misdiagnoses, as well as another daycare provider who couldn’t handle her son’s behavioral problems, she discovered Sanifilippo syndrome on TikTok of all places.

“I came across a mom sharing her daughter’s story and her symptoms matched Cannon's identically,” Stoner said.

She began researching on her own, spending hours every night comparing Cannon's photos to other children who are affected. She studied their similar symptoms. She read stories about other children with the rare disease that most people never heard of.

“I knew that's what Cannon had,” Stoner said.

The doctors she visited were unaware of its existence. They instead encouraged more traditional therapies.

“I knew there was something more,” she said.

The family faced a one-year wait to visit a geneticist; a one-year wait for a child with a life expectancy of 15. Months passed by — crucial months that Cannon will never get back — until Stoner couldn’t wait any longer. She scrambled for an appointment with Kerry White, a genetic counselor at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

“She looked at Cannon and saw what I saw,” Stoner said. “She told me, ‘More often than not, when a parent comes in advocating the way you are, they are right.’”

Tests were ordered. Four weeks later, a diagnosis was rendered.

“We received the worst phone call of our life,” Stoner said.

There is no cure. But there is hope.

“There have been clinical trials that show improvements. If Cannon's first pediatrician would've listened to my concerns, I think about the clinical trials Cannon could have participated in. Doctors in Indiana were the first ones to listen to me,” said Stoner, who moved to this Region from Tinley Park.

She vowed to raise awareness about Sanfilippo syndrome, which could lead to more funding, which could someday lead to more improvements and possibly a cure. For Cannon’s birthday last month, his family raised $5,080. The Lansing school district where Cannon’s father is employed is hosting a fundraiser, selling shirts and bracelets.

“I don't know that there will ever be a cure in Cannon's life, but I do know that I will not let my son pass without leaving a legacy,” Stoner said. “Cannon can be part of change. Cannon can make a difference. And I will spend the rest of my life fighting for a cure because no family should have to watch their child fade away.”

Cannon is a joyous boy despite his countless challenges and his speaking ability being only at the level of a 2-year-old. He dances. He sings. He truly lives up to his name. He’s always been a cannonball in life.

He embraces life with the gusto of an older Alzheimer’s patient who knows his days are limited. Cannon, though, has no idea of his likely fate. This is the beauty and the sadness of it all. And the beauty and sadness of Wednesday — World Sanfilippo Syndrome Awareness Day.

“If Cannon left us next month, he would have had the happiest life,” his mother said.