6th Michigan hospital to get federal medical team amid surge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A sixth Michigan hospital will receive staffing assistance from a federal medical team to help treat COVID-19 patients during the latest surge.

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where 96% of beds were occupied a week ago, will be supported by as many as 25 additional personnel for 30 days starting Feb. 7, the state health department Monday. Teams already are in place at hospitals in Dearborn, Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Saginaw and Wyandotte.

Michigan's coronavirus-related hospitalizations hit new highs two weeks ago before beginning to dip last week. State health officials project that infections and hospitalizations may peak by month's end.

More hospitals are reporting critical staff shortages than at any point of the pandemic. The state has 836 fewer staffed beds than a year ago, a 4% decline, and 180 fewer staffed beds in intensive care units, a 7% drop.

“As we continue facing down the Omicron variant, I am grateful to our federal partners for their continued support. They are providing critical relief to Michigan’s hospitals,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a written statement. She continued to urge people to get vaccinated and, if eligible, a booster shot; to stay home if they are sick; and to sign up for free masks and tests.

As of Friday, nearly 4,500 hospitalized patients had confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

