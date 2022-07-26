 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

$75M aims to help boost Kentucky tourism industry

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Funding is available to help boost the Kentucky tourism industry, which saw a decline in visitors with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The state will allocate $75 million over the next several weeks to help eligible tourism organizations that apply and show the impact of the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said Monday in a statement. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and was allocated by the General Assembly earlier this year.

It will be distributed in four ways. Officials said $25 million will go to local tourism commissions to market their communities, $25 million will be used to attract conventions and meetings, $15 million will go toward statewide marketing and $10 million will be available for multicounty collaborations.

“Our tourism industry is critical to our economic success, and now is the time to invest and support our travel partners across the commonwealth as we see our economy booming and our communities and our people reaping the benefits," Beshear said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

President Joe Biden says he's “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated, after getting two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office, a first booster shot in September and an additional dose March 30. White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters at a briefing that the president will isolate for five days and can return to his usual activities after a negative test. Biden himself tweeted to the nation, “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He's home with his family, but still can't go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They're left dealing with the long-term consequences.

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely has contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test. That's according to an update from his doctor. The BA.5 variant is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year. It's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes in his latest update on Biden’s condition that the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden’s treatment plan “in any way.” Biden tested positive on Thursday. He's been isolating in the White House residence since then.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Stroller patrol' at NYC bars sparks debate: 'Why not take your kids to a strip club'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News