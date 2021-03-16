A concerning variant is about to become dominant in the US, experts say, and how Americans act could help fuel or curb a surge

"The way the variants spread is by letting our guard down," Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting CDC Director told CNN on Monday. "By not wearing masks, by not social distancing. If we can hang in there for a few more months, there will be enough vaccine for every adult in America to be vaccinated."

"Then we can truly let go of some of the restrictions that are in place. But if we do this too quickly, we could see an increase in cases, we could see a backslide that is occurring in many European countries and that does not have to be the outcome here in America," he added."

Research published last week suggested that the variant was associated with an estimated 64% higher risk of dying from Covid-19.

And another peer-reviewed study has linked the variant to a higher risk of death, according to a paper accepted by the journal Nature. This time, the risk of death from the variant was estimated around 55% higher than earlier strains after adjusting for a number of factors like age, sex, and where and when tests were conducted.