 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

A look at 50 years of Supreme Court abortion decisions

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A look at some of the Supreme Court's major abortion rulings over the last 50 years. During that time, the court's membership and views on abortion regulations have changed.

1973 — The court legalizes abortion nationwide in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

1976 — The court strikes down a Missouri law requiring a married woman to get her husband's consent for an abortion.

1986 — The court strikes down portions of a Pennsylvania law it said attempted to intimidate women into continuing pregnancies by, among other things, requiring them to be told the risks associated with abortion.

1989 — The court declines to overrule Roe but allows more state regulation of abortion.

People are also reading…

1992 — The court reaffirms its decision in Roe and says states can't ban abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

2000 — The court strikes down a Nebraska law that barred an abortion procedure used during the second trimester of pregnancy. The law didn't have an exception to the ban for the health of the pregnant woman.

2007 — In a decision weakening Roe, the court upholds the 2003 Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act passed by Congress, which is similar to Nebraska's law.

2016 — In its strongest defense of abortion rights in 25 years, the court strikes down Texas rules forcing clinics to meet hospital-like standards and doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

2020 — A more conservative court strikes down a Louisiana law nearly identical to the Texas one it struck down in 2016.

2021 — The court declines to take emergency action and allows a Texas law banning abortion beginning at around six weeks to take effect.

2022 — The court overturns Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years.

For AP’s full coverage of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, go to https://apnews.com/hub/abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court rejects Bayer's bid to stop Roundup lawsuits

Supreme Court rejects Bayer's bid to stop Roundup lawsuits

The Supreme Court has rejected Bayer’s appeal to shut down thousands of lawsuits claiming its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The justices on Tuesday left in place a $25 million judgment in favor of Edwin Hardeman, who says he developed cancer from using Roundup for decades to treat poison oak, overgrowth and weeds on his San Francisco Bay Area property. Hardeman’s lawsuit had served as a test case for thousands of similar lawsuits. The high court’s action comes amid a series of court fights over Roundup that have pointed in different directions. Bayer argued federal regulators have repeatedly determined its products are safe. The German pharmaceutical company inherited Roundup when it acquired Monsanto in 2018.

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

The Supreme Court has stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. It's a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under the court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Friday's new ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The ruling by the high court's conservative majority was unthinkable just a few years ago. It was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

Health officials have ordered vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the U.S. market. It's the biggest blow yet to the embattled company that is widely blamed for sparking a surge in teen vaping. The announcement Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration is part of a sweeping regulatory review of e-cigarettes, which faced little regulation until recently. Since last fall, the FDA has greenlighted a few e-cigarettes that account for a tiny share of the vaping market. To stay on the market, manufacturers must show their products help reduce the harm of smoking for adults, without appealing to kids.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News