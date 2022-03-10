 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

'Abortion reversal' bill moves forward in S Carolina House

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would require doctors to inform patients receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial method to possibly halt the abortion process is moving forward in the South Carolina House.

The House Judiciary Committee could consider the legislation after a panel of lawmakers voted to advance the measure Thursday.

The proposal would require physicians to give patients receiving the two-dose drug abortion a statement saying that should a patient change their mind, there is medication that could “potentially strengthen the pregnancy” even after they have taken the first pill in a medication abortion — a stance medical experts have disputed.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists deems the so-called “abortion reversal” procedures unproven and unethical. At UC Davis, researchers said in 2019 they had to halt a randomized clinical study on the reversal procedure after three women experienced severe bleeding and had to go to the ER, leading researchers to warn that not completing the two-drug abortion pill sequence could result in hemorrhage.

People are also reading…

About a dozen states have passed similar laws requiring doctors to inform patients of so-called abortion reversal procedures, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights. Federal judges have blocked the measures from taking effect in Indiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Critics on Thursday said the legislation would restrict doctors' freedom of speech and that South Carolina would likely face costly and time-consuming litigation should the bill become law.

Nearly identical legislation is also on the agenda in the Senate's Medical Affairs committee. That panel failed to take up the proposal, along with a bill banning all abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it, after two senators stalled the measures in a walk-out last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.

White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will soon begin to run out of money to bolster COVID-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus unless Congress swiftly approves more funding, the White House warned Friday.

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey is on the cusp of becoming mushing’s greatest ever champion, but he is also secure enough in himself to say that win or lose, this year's race across Alaska will be his last — at least for a while.

Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis public school teachers hit the picket lines on Tuesday, calling for better wages and “safe and stable schools,” as parents found themselves facing an uncertainty that’s become all too familiar during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Parenting during critical events: Discussing the Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News