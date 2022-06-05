 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Abortion rights advocates say they need more men's voices

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — If Donovan Atterberry thought about abortion at all as a young man, it was perhaps with some vague discomfort, or a memory of the anti-abortion protesters outside the clinic that he would pass on his way to the park as a child.

It became real to him in 2013, when his girlfriend, now his wife, became pregnant with their first child together. She’d had a healthy pregnancy before, his stepdaughter, but this time genetic testing found a lethal chromosomal disorder in the developing fetus, one that would likely result in a stillbirth and also possibly put her life at risk during a delivery.

“As a man, I didn’t know how to console her, how to advise her,” Atterberry, now 32, recalls. “I said, ‘If I had to choose, I would choose you.’ ... It wasn’t a matter of do I believe in abortion or I don’t believe in abortion. At that point, I was thinking about her life.”

She chose to terminate the pregnancy and “it changed my whole perspective ... on bodily autonomy and things of that nature,” said Atterberry.

People are also reading…

So much so, that he now works as a voting engagement organizer for New Voices for Reproductive Justice, which focuses on the health of Black women and girls, with abortion access being among the areas of concern.

“What I’m trying to convey is that it’s a human right for someone to have a choice,” he said.

That Atterberry is a man in support of abortion rights isn’t unusual; according to polls, a majority of American men say they support some level of access to abortion. And history is replete with men who have played active roles in supporting abortion, through organizations, as legislators and in the case of Dr. George Tiller, as an abortion provider. Tiller was assassinated in church by an anti-abortion extremist in Kansas in 2009.

Still, there is room for a lot more who are willing to speak out and be active in the political battles over abortion availability, Atterberry says.

Where men have always played an outsize role is in pushing for and enacting abortion restrictions — as advocates, state elected officials and most recently, as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. Justice Samuel Alito authored a draft of a high court ruling that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a nationwide right to abortion. The draft, which was leaked to a news outlet last month, appears to have the support of the majority of the six men sitting on the nine-justice court.

Women have always taken the lead in the fight to preserve abortion rights, for obvious reasons: They are the ones who give birth and who, in so many instances, are tasked with caring for children once they are brought into the world.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

No one is calling for that leadership to change, said David Cohen, a law professor at Drexel University who specializes in law and gender.

“Men should not be out there trying to run the movement or take away leadership positions,” he said. “But being a part of it, supporting, listening and being active are all things that men can and should be doing.”

That’s what Oren Jacobson is trying to do at Men4Choice, the organization he co-founded in 2015, where the goal is to get men who say they support abortion rights to speak out and do more, such as protesting, making it a voting priority, and especially talking to other men.

“Everything we’re doing is focused on getting what are really millions of men — who in theory are pro-choice but are completely passive when it comes to their voice and their energy and their time in the fight for abortion rights and abortion access — to get off the sidelines and step in the fight as allies,” he said.

It hasn’t been the easiest of tasks.

Abortion “is almost never a conversation inside of male circles unless it’s introduced by somebody who is impacted by the issue in most cases,” he said. “Not only that, but ... you’re talking about a heavily stigmatized issue in society. You’re talking about sex and sexuality, you’re talking about anatomy, and none of those things are things that guys feel particularly comfortable talking about.”

But it is something that affects them and the culture they live in, notes Barbara Risman, sociology professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“Sexuality has become so integrated into our lives, whether or not we’re partnered,” she said. “That is directly related to women’s control of fertility — and women do not control fertility in a world where abortion is not legal. ... Certainly, heterosexual sexual freedom is dependent on the ability to end an unwanted pregnancy.”

Also, a society in which the state has a say in reproductive decisions could lead to one in which the state has control over other decisions that could affect men more directly, Cohen said.

“Abortion law, abortion precedent is not just about abortion, it’s also about controlling intimate details to your life," he said. "So whether it’s your sex life, your family life, other parts of your private life, medical care, decision-making, all of those are wrapped up into abortion law and abortion jurisprudence and abortion policy,” he said.

Since the Supreme Court draft was leaked, Jacobson said he's seen more men speak out about abortion access and show more interest in his group's work than he has in the past several years.

What remains to be seen, he said, “is whether or not it’s going to catalyze the type of allyship that’s needed now and frankly has been needed for a long time."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

A federal judge has given his final blessing to full freedom for John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman noted Wednesday that Hinckley, who turned 67 on Sunday, was profoundly troubled when he shot Reagan but that he had been able to get mental health help. The judge said in September that he would free Hinckley from all remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley did not attend, did not change anything about his planned release from conditions. The judge said he was no longer a danger to himself or others.

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek abortions past the first trimester each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Some states will ban abortions, which means women may have to travel. That could push more people to have the procedure later.

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

Local governments across the U.S. have turned down a potential total of $73 million in federal pandemic relief funds. An Associated Press analysis found that 1,468 smaller cities, towns, villages and counties effectively said “no” to their share of the American Rescue Plan. Some local officials told the AP they had no need for the money. Others said they didn't want the hassle of dealing with the federal government. Some expressed political opposition to the relief package enacted last year by the Democratic-led Congress and President Joe Biden. The rejected money amounts to a small percentage of the $350 billion of government aid.

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

A new study is drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin. Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls of children consuming worrisome amounts of melatonin. That's a six-fold increase in what was reported about a decade earlier. Most such poisonings are children ages 5 and younger, who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the study Thursday. The Michigan pediatrician who was the lead author says parents might think of melatonin as a vitamin, but she says it really belongs in the medicine cabinet.

Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher

Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher

The stock market shook off a wobbly start and ended broadly higher Thursday, marking its first gain in this holiday-shortened week. Technology stocks were among the winners as Microsoft erased an early loss. Trading has been choppy in recent days as investors remain worried about inflation and the interest rate increases the Federal Reserve is using to fight it. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The benchmark index has risen 7.1% since coming to the edge of a bear market two weeks ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq rose 2.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.91%.

White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

The Biden administration says children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group as expected. White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha outlined the administration’s planning Thursday for the last remaining ineligible age group to get shots. He says the Food and Drug Administration’s outside panel of advisers will meet on June 14-15 to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids. Shipments to doctors’ offices and pediatric care facilities would begin soon after FDA authorization, with the first shots possible the following week.

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

A stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic has pushed back the go-broke dates for Social Security and Medicare, but officials warn that the current economic turbulence is putting additional pressures on the bedrock retirement programs. The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday states that Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year's estimation of 2034. The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care moved back two years to 2028 from last year’s forecast of 2026.

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'

Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'

President Joe Biden has delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control. In an address to the nation Thursday night, he called on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. He says that if legislators fail to act, voters should use their “outrage” to turn gun violence into a central issue in November’s midterm elections. Biden is trying to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter laws, though such efforts have failed in the wake of past violence. The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want happy hour to last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News