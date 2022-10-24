 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi

  • 0

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state.

Mississippi has the nation's highest fetal mortality rate, highest infant mortality rate, highest pre-term birth rate and is in the top decile of states in maternal mortality. Black mothers are nearly three times more likely to die due to childbirth than Mississippi’s white women.

As the state’s Republican leaders led the legal fight against abortion, Gov. Tate Reeves said he would do everything in his power to make Mississippi the “safest state in the nation for an unborn child.”

People are also reading…

But access to pre- and post-natal care has dwindled in Mississippi since the June ruling, making childbirth even more dangerous for poor women and children. The only neonatal intensive care unit in the state's impoverished Delta region closed in July under financial pressures, moving lifesaving care for ill or premature newborn babies about two hours away by car.

And now the publicly owned Greenwood Leflore Hospital has announced the permanent closure of its labor and delivery unit, saying it can’t pay competitive wages and retain experienced nurses. The area’s women will need to travel about 45 minutes to give birth at a hospital.

“If an emergency comes up and somebody lives in Greenwood or out in the country, where are they going to go? That could be a catastrophe,” said Dr. Mark Blackwood, an OB/GYN based in the Delta.

Another hospital in coastal Mississippi also closed its labor and delivery unit, and several hospital systems are seeking buyers. All face more pressure due to the state's refusal to accept Medicaid expansion and the billions of federal dollars it would provide for health care in the state.

Months after the Dobbs ruling forced the closure of the state's last remaining abortion clinic, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch credited the state's Republican women for “leading the cause,” and Reeves celebrated “100 days of protecting babies & dismantling the abortion lie.”

But health care analysts, doctors and pregnant women are expressing alarm as options for maternity care disappear.

More than 2.2 million women of childbearing age live in “maternity care deserts” in the U.S., and another 4.7 million live in counties with limited maternity care access, according to an Oct. 11 report by March of Dimes, which focuses on maternal and infant health. The nonprofit defines maternity care deserts as counties with no hospitals providing obstetric care, no birth centers, no OB/GYN and no certified nurse midwives.

The organization provided data to the AP showing that across all states, Mississippi has the eighth-highest percentage of such counties, which snake through the Delta, an agricultural flatland where persistent poverty shapes daily life.

Infrequent prenatal visits can increase risks to both mothers and babies, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which tracks health statistics.

“When parents have to travel further and further distances, they have to miss more work. It costs more money, more gas and more time off,” said Dr. Anita Henderson, president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Our concern is that the ability for them to get those routine prenatal visits in a timely fashion will go down as well.”

The Greenwood Leflore Hospital, whose slogan is “the right care at the right time,” is warning expectant mothers to make arrangements to reach another hospital once they start having contractions. Meanwhile, pregnant women who arrive in a crisis will be stabilized in the emergency room, and then transferred to another facility that provides maternity care, hospital spokeswoman Christine Hemphill said.

Greenwood Leflore now directs expectant mothers to a hospital about 33 miles (53.1 kilometers) away in Grenada. Brenda Palmertree had two children there before moving closer to Greenwood, and finds it difficult to imagine driving that far while on the verge of giving birth. “If you go into labor you can’t just stop it. Like, ‘hello, stop for a minute I’ve got to drive 45 minutes.’ It doesn’t work that way,” she said.

“In terms of pregnancies and deliveries, especially high-risk deliveries or emergency deliveries, we know that minutes matter,” Henderson said.

Reeves and other Republican leaders have killed many proposals to expand Medicaid primarily to low-income workers whose jobs don’t provide private health insurance, saying they don't want to encourage reliance on government help for people who don't need it.

About 60% of births in Mississippi in 2020 were financed by Medicaid, the foundation found — only Louisiana had a higher rate, at 61% — and Mississippi offers the federal minimum of two months of postpartum coverage. Advocates for low-income women say extending that coverage could reduce maternal mortality.

But Republican lawmakers killed a bill in this year's legislative session that would have let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth. Asked whether it could save lives, House Speaker Phillip Gunn said “that has not been a part of the discussions that I’ve heard.”

Reeves’ office did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment on how his administration plans to address the recent closure of maternity care units.

Social services are already strapped in Mississippi, which could be ill-prepared for the consequences of bringing an additional 5,000 pregnancies to term each year, the estimate offered by Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer. Child Protection Services Commissioner Andrea Sanders said in September that her agency might lack the staff to care for more foster children.

But in the Delta now, providers and patients have more immediate concerns as OB/GYN services become harder to obtain.

Greenwood Leflore Hospital ceased to operate a OB/GYN clinic across the street on October 15. The University of Mississippi Medical Center has agreed to operate the clinic and the hospital is negotiating a long-term lease for the entire hospital with UMMC.

A nurse at Greenwood Leflore Hospital who asked that her name not be used because she wasn't authorized to speak about her employer wonders how the clinic will be able to operate without a nearby delivery unit.

“It’s bad. We’re all shocked at their decision. What sense would it make for them to have a clinic and then you have to drive 30-40 miles away?” the nurse said.

Two obstetricians have already decided to leave the clinic, according to the Greenwood Commonwealth. At least one said the distance between the clinic and the closest delivery unit would be too much to bear.

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it's on its own. One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. The execution occurred despite Cole’s attorneys’ arguments that the inmate was not mentally competent. They have said he had schizophrenia and a lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. But courts rejected that claim, allowing Thursday’s lethal injection to proceed. Cole delivered a rambling, two-minute prayer in which he urged people to “choose Jesus while you still can." He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations. The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test. Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden. She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

A panel of U.S. vaccine experts says COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults. The panel’s unanimous decision Thursday has no immediate effect. COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis. The panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five things you should do in your yard every fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News