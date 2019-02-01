DAKOTA CITY, Nebraska -- A child from Northeast Nebraska has been hospitalized with condition that causes muscle weakness, state health officials said Friday.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in a release said there has been a fourth confirmed case in the state of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), which causes muscle weakness.
AFM is a rare but serious condition, and the child is currently hospitalized. The case was reported in territory within the jurisdiction of the Dakota County Health Department, which is headquartered in Dakota City.
An inquiry with the Dakota County Health Department was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.
There have been three other confirmed AFM cases in Nebraska.
AFM most typically affects children and generally causes sudden muscle weakness, frequently in the arms or legs. Some people also experience drooping of the eyelids or face, difficulty moving eyes, slurred speech or difficulty swallowing.
If parents see potential symptoms of AFM in their child, they should immediately contact their health care provider.
The state agency said there is a nationwide focus on AFM, so state and local health departments are working with federal partners to help find answers. There has been a spike in AFM occurring nationwide since 2014, according to the DHHS release.
DHHS will be updating state-specific case information, as it becomes available. at www.dhhs.ne.gov/AFM.