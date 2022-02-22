After two years, Massachusetts Statehouse reopens to public

BOSTON (AP) — The public was welcomed back Tuesday into the Massachusetts Statehouse nearly two years after the historic building and center of government for the state was largely closed in the early days of the pandemic.

Since March 2020, the Statehouse has had its doors shuttered to all but lawmakers, Statehouse staffers and reporters.

Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from no more than one day before seeking entry.

The building has been closed to the general public for more than 700 days, far longer than nearly any other state capitol during the pandemic.

The plan to welcome back the public comes as a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant continues to subside.

Gov. Charlie Baker appeared in person Tuesday to testify before the Joint Committee on Revenue to push for a package of proposed tax breaks.

A tent was set up outside one of the main entrances to the building to let court officers check for vaccine cards or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The reopening of the Statehouse not only means that members of the public can now lobby for bills, attend public hearings in-person and meet with lawmakers face-to-face, it also means tourists can being visiting the historic, 235-year-old, gold-domed building.

Despite the opening, some lawmakers and their staff had yet to return and continued to work remotely.

Lawmakers had come under criticism from some for keeping the building closed to the public for so long.

During the past two years, hearings and legislative sessions have largely been conducted both in person and remotely in part to ensure public access.

There is no change with respect to the format of committee hearings or public events, including those sponsored by House and Senate members, according to Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka.

Spilka and Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano have said the rules about entry into the building will be under ongoing scrutiny.

“With public health data constantly evolving, we will review these requirements on a weekly basis,” the two said in a statement when announcing the re-opening last week. “We look forward to seeing the public in the State House.”

Children under 5 will be exempt from the mask, vaccine or testing mandate.

Visitors will be limited to entering the Statehouse between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. but can remain in the building if the House or the Senate are still in session, so they can view the proceedings.

The reopening is the latest in a series of recent steps meant to gradually ease pandemic restrictions in Massachusetts.

On Friday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that patrons and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor locations would no longer be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Wu pointed to public health data released Friday that showed Boston making progress against the pandemic. Masks are still required in indoor public spaces in the city.

Last week, the state Department of Public Health also issued updated recommendations that most fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts should no longer feel required to wear a mask against COVID-19 in most indoor spaces.

Baker has also announced that students and staff at Massachusetts public schools won’t have to wear face coverings indoors starting Feb. 28.

In December, the Massachusetts House began requiring Statehouse employees to show that they have been vaccinated; received a qualifying disability or medical condition; or received an accommodation due to a sincerely held religious belief to enter the building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.