Ambulance to remain idle for now in east Alabama community

  • Updated
  • 0

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (AP) — An eastern Alabama community’s emergency ambulance service has been suspended, though backers hope to bring it back at some point.

Smiths Station Fire and Rescue announced that they are being forced to suspend the service indefinitely, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

Fire officials cited a lack of funding and staffing shortages.

In a news release, the department said the shortages have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was already a shortage of paramedics and EMTs before the pandemic, and the shortage has only gotten worse, Smith Station Deputy Chief Daniel Sexton said.

