An early rise in respiratory viruses in children is overwhelming some hospitals

A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals.
An early increase in seasonal flu activity has been reported in most of the United States, with the nation's Southeast and south-central areas reporting the highest levels of flu, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition, hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults.
Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is over capacity due to children admitted for RSV, WTNH reports.
"RSV admissions have skyrocketed at Connecticut Children's.October has been like never before for this virus," Monica M. Buchanan, senior director of strategic and enterprise communications for Connecticut Children's Hospital told CNN. "We have been averaging anywhere from 15-25 borders in the [Emergency Department] a night for the past two weeks."
Buchanan said Hospital leaders have met with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the National Guard to begin logistic review of putting a mobile field hospital in the front lawn and more work is planned Thursday to determine a final decision and get approval.
"Certainly in the Northeast, I think this is unprecedented. We've never seen this before, and it's creating challenges," Dr. Juan Salazar, executive vice president and physician-in-chief at Connecticut Children's Hospital told WVIT. "Because they're all coming at such high numbers, it's creating a challenge for us to be able to have everyone hospitalized who needs to be hospitalized in the way we normally do it."
Surveillance data collected by the CDC clearly shows a rise in RSV cases nationwide in recent weeks, with cases detected by PCR tests more than tripling over the past two months and nearing last year's peaks. The CDC's surveillance program captures data from 75 counties representing about 9% of the total US population.
The rise in cases is also coming earlier in the year than doctors would usually expect.
"We used to have kind of a seasonality to different viruses," Dr. Thomas Murray, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and associate professor at Yale University School of Medicine told CNN affiliate WFSB. "Like the one right now, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV would come in December, it would go away followed by influenza, it would go away and another one. What seemed to happen with Covid is that now they're all circulating at the same time."
The same has been true of the flu.
"Here we are in the middle of October -- not the middle of November -- we're already seeing scattered influenza cases, even hospitalized influenza cases, around the country," Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases told CNN.
The CDC says an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu and recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine.
How the flu shot is determined each year
Flu shot 101
Why you need a flu shot
What goes into developing the flu vaccine?
How the virus strains in the flu shot are selected
The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.
MONDAY, Oct. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, many states had already moved to limit abortion access by defunding family planning health centers.
When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law could give a boost to Election Day ballot proposals in five states that would legalize the drug. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will take up proposals to legalize recreational marijuana. Experts say Biden's pardon decision could win over some voters on the fence about the idea. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states and opposition to legalization has softened despite federal resistance. Opponents of the measures say they see Biden's pardons having little impact on the campaigns.
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.
A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals. Respiratory syncytial virus, pictured here, is a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults.