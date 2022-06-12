 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Andrew Giuliani says he's banned from debate over vax proof

Election 2022 New York Governor

Andrew Giuliani, a Republican candidate for Governor of New York speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in New York.

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said he has been barred from an upcoming primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19.

At a news conference Sunday outside the offices of CBS-TV, which is televising the debate Monday night, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he has chosen not to be vaccinated but that he told debate organizers he would take multiple tests leading up to and on the day of the debate.

Giuliani said he was told initially that he only needed to take a test on the day of the debate, then was told he had to show proof of vaccination.

“I told them I would not do that,” he said. “I don’t think that's something that even someone who has chosen to get the shot should have to do, from a constitutional standpoint.”

A message seeking comment was left with CBS on Sunday.

Giuliani, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, said he would participate in the debate virtually against Rep. Lee Zeldin, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson.

Giuliani has criticized vaccine mandates in New York City and said Sunday that, if elected, he will restore the jobs of public workers fired for not getting the vaccine.

He said he chose not to be vaccinated “for a couple of different reasons,” including that federal health officials have said the vaccine “doesn't actually stop transmission” of COVID-19.

