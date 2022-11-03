 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP source: Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, out of hospital after treatment for injuries from assault

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, out of hospital after treatment for injuries from assault.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes in Denmark’s election and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs her appears set to retain a majority by just one seat. The result was preliminary and based on the assumption that a vote count in Greenland expected early Wednesday would give the autonomous Danish territory’s two seats to the center-left bloc. Despite the success, Frederiksen, who heads a Social Democratic minority government, said she would resign as prime minister and try to form a new government with broader support across the political divide.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How having a baby changes your body

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News