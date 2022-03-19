Arizona Rep. O'Halleran tests positive for COVID-19

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The third-term Democrat said in a statement he got tested after returning to Arizona to work in his district and will quarantine until he's cleared to travel again.

“I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and am only experiencing mild symptoms," he said. “I am grateful for the medical advances in vaccines and masks that have protected me."

O'Halleran, who has represented the state's 1st Congressional District since 2017, is running for reelection from the redrawn 2nd District.

At least one other member of the state's delegation has been infected.

Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva in January contracted COVID-19 for the second time, saying at the time he also had mild symptoms and that he had been vaccinated and received a booster shot.

Grijalva first tested positive in 2020.

