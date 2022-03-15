 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage through Medicaid and a related program for children and that many people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible, officials said Tuesday.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System generally hasn't disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children's program or died, an agency statement said.

“This means some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements," the statement said.

An estimated 500,000 adults and children will need to go through the renewal process, which may require them to provide documentation, the statement said.

Those people will get a letter in the mail, so beneficiaries should log onto the www.healthearizonaplus.gov website and confirm that the program has their current addresses, the statement said.

According to AHCCCS' website, over 2.3 million people now get health coverage through the program, which is Arizona's largest insurer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

