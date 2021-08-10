As kids prepare for school, COVID cases continue to rise in Nebraska

Much of the debate in recent days about how best to navigate the virus’s spread has revolved around kids and schools.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services marked an increase in cases during July for children ages 5 to 17. During early July, kids in that age group accounted for 10% of positive tests. That figure increased to 15% in late July.

However, 30- to 49-year-olds still accounted for up to a third of positive tests during July and those 18 to 29 for 21% or more. Fewer than 10 Nebraska children up to age 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19 during July. None were hospitalized as of Thursday.

Researchers don’t yet have definitive answers to the question of whether the more contagious delta variant hits children harder than other strains of the coronavirus, said Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.

Hard-hit states, however, are seeing more children hospitalized with COVID-19 as total cases rise. Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms.