As kids prepare for school, COVID cases continue to rise in Nebraska

As Nebraska’s schoolchildren get set to return to the classroom, the state’s COVID-19 case count continued its sharp rise and vaccination rates among eligible youths remain low.
Nebraska tallied 2,371 new coronavirus cases for the week ending Friday, up 43% from 1,658 the previous week and more than double the 1,068 the week before. Last week marked the seventh consecutive week of increasing cases in the state, with counts growing more than tenfold during that time, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But the growth over the past two weeks still ranked only 29th among states as new cases fueled by the coronavirus’s delta variant continued to build across the country. Nebraska’s new case rate remains 43% below the U.S. average. Southern states with low vaccination rates continue to lead the summer surge, with the highest rates in Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.
Neighboring Iowa also outpaced Nebraska, with cases there up 167% over the past two weeks for the 16th-highest growth rate in the country. Missouri also continued to post one of the nation’s highest case rates.
Nebraska added 10 COVID-related deaths last week, bringing the pandemic total to 2,290. Hospitalizations also climbed, with 176 Nebraskans hospitalized as of Friday, according to the CDC, with average hospitalizations for the week at 160 a day, up 27% from the previous week.
Much of the debate in recent days about how best to navigate the virus’s spread has revolved around kids and schools.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services marked an increase in cases during July for children ages 5 to 17. During early July, kids in that age group accounted for 10% of positive tests. That figure increased to 15% in late July.
However, 30- to 49-year-olds still accounted for up to a third of positive tests during July and those 18 to 29 for 21% or more. Fewer than 10 Nebraska children up to age 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19 during July. None were hospitalized as of Thursday.
Researchers don’t yet have definitive answers to the question of whether the more contagious delta variant hits children harder than other strains of the coronavirus, said Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.
Hard-hit states, however, are seeing more children hospitalized with COVID-19 as total cases rise. Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms.
Lawler said schools are at high risk for transmitting COVID-19 because they bring together large numbers of students and staff in relatively tight quarters. While it’s a priority to have kids in school for in-person learning, he said, it’s also important to layer on all means of protecting them, including masks, spacing, ventilation and, for those 12 and older, vaccination.
The Elkhorn Kids Campus summer care program, held at an Elkhorn elementary school, shut down a week early on July 29 after an initial positive case was reported July 26.
Douglas County health officials said Monday that the Elkhorn outbreak was connected to 47 total cases, including 36 children.
Nebraska’s overall vaccination rate is up over recent weeks. The 26,000 doses administered last week marked an increase from about 20,000 during previous weeks. In all, 63% of Nebraska adults are fully vaccinated, ranking 22nd among states. The 86% vaccination rate for those 65 and older ranks 14th.
Susan Bockrath, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors, said she is hearing that vaccination is picking up in some rural health districts where shots have lagged as stories of illness caused by the virus strike closer to home. Still, she said, the state has more to go to protect residents.
Nebraska isn’t faring particularly well in getting shots into the arms of 12- to 17-year-olds. Only 31% of youths in that age group are fully vaccinated, trailing the 34% U.S. average. Some 41% have received at least one dose.
Across Nebraska, the number of young people fully vaccinated varies by health district, with a significant gap between urban and rural ones. For 16- to 29-year-olds, the rates ranged from 15% fully vaccinated as of Thursday in two largely rural districts to 47% in Douglas County.
The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska
They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.
They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.
They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.
They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.
These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.
We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com
This spring, the Journal Star set out to honor the lives of those lost to COVID-19. The families were eager to share the stories of those they loved.
Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.
Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 88, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.
Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The red-headed woman loved music and parties and adventure, a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.
Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.
Gloria Pospisil, 80, died of COVID-19 on Feb. 11. The long-time piano teacher and church organist was a farm girl at heart who kept a busy social calendar.
Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.
Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.
Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.
Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.
Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”
Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.
Employees lined the hallway in early December, clapping and cheering as my 94-year-old mother, Jane Koch, returned to her room in the long-term care facility where she lived.
Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.
Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.
Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.
Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.
In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.
Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.
Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.
Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.
Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.
Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.
