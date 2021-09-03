Auburn doctor called 23 hospitals before finding ICU bed for seriously ill patient

"In this day and age, we shouldn't have to send patients to other states, we shouldn't have to work this hard to find a place to put a patient," the physician said.

Zaruba spoke about the case with the permission of McConnaughey's wife, Jodie, and son, Joel. He was more than a doctor to the family as part of a group of friends who would gather, socially distanced, on driveways to grill out and share an adult beverage during the pandemic.

Telling McConnaughey's story, the doctor said, could help other people understand how strained medical resources are now with the surge in new coronavirus cases caused by the more contagious delta variant. It might also, Zaruba said, convince some people to take common-sense precautions against becoming infected, such as getting a vaccine and wearing protective masks where appropriate.

Mark McConnaughey, the doctor said, was the kind of guy who would drop everything to help someone, even if it meant interrupting a job he had to finish. So by sharing his story, he could help someone again.

"This could happen to your loved one," Zaruba said. "We need to do everything we can as members of society to help this to not happen ever again."