 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Audit critical of Oklahoma's use of education relief funds

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Relief Funds Audit Oklahoma

FILE - In this June 28, 2022, photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt talks with the media before his election night watch party in Oklahoma City. A federal audit report sharply criticizes Oklahoma officials for a lack of oversight and accountability in the use of coronavirus relief funds intended for education. The state received nearly $40 million in pandemic assistance for the Governor's Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, Fund, and has returned more than $919,000 that was unspent.

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal audit report sharply criticizes Oklahoma officials for a lack of transparency, oversight and accountability in the use of coronavirus relief funds that were intended for education.

The state, which received nearly $40 million in pandemic assistance for the Governor's Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, Fund, has already returned more than $919,000 that was unspent from the program.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Inspector General report dated Monday recommends the state return nearly $653,000 more that was spent on non-education related items such as televisions and Xbox gaming systems by families that received grants. The document also calls for the state to audit another $5.4 million for possible refund of misspent funds, and develop better management and internal controls of the spending.

"Oklahoma could not support its stated processes for awarding funds to eligible entities that were either most significantly impacted by the coronavirus, as determined by the State, or deemed essential for carrying out emergency educational services, providing childcare and early childhood education, providing social and emotional support, or protecting education-related jobs," according to the report.

People are also reading…

“As a result, Oklahoma lacks assurance that its awards to three entities under these initiatives ... aligned with the purpose of the GEER grant fund,” the report stated.

A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, Kate Vesper said the report is being reviewed.

“The governor is committed to transparency and accountability in state government,” Vesper said. “The state has been proactive in monitoring and ensuring appropriate use of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars, and an internal audit was initiated several months ago, that is ongoing for the Oklahoma GEER funds.”

The state blamed ClassWallet, the contractor hired to administer the programs, but that was rejected by the OIG.

“(The state) did not take advantage of an available ClassWallet internal control option, nor did it perform a review of the initiative’s expenditures,” according to the report. “As the recipient of the GEER grant funds, Oklahoma was responsible for ensuring that its grant funds were used properly.”

The internal control option could have been used to limit expenditures to educational-related only items, the report said.

The OIG reported that $8 million in GEER funds allocated to the Oklahoma State Department of Education “aligned with the purpose of the CARES Act to support” educational programs.

The OIG said Oklahoma has taken some corrective steps, but has not addressed recommendations that it provide documentation or a detailed written explanation of the process used to award the grants.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID, prime-time hearing still on

Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID, prime-time hearing still on

The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee has tested positive for COVID-19, but the panel will still hold its prime-time hearing on Thursday. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi announced Tuesday he tested positive for the virus. But Jan. 6 committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the hearing scheduled to be held in prime time Thursday will proceed. The news of Thompson’s diagnosis comes as the nine-member panel is preparing for the hearing, which is expected to focus on what President Donald Trump was doing in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 for several hours as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults. It's a more traditional type of vaccine than the Pfizer and Moderna shots already used to protect most Americans. Still, millions of adults haven't yet gotten vaccinated even this late in the pandemic. Experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for the more conventional technology. The Centers for Disease Control still must recommend how to use the Novavax vaccine before shots begin. The U.S. has bought 3.2 million doses.

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He's home with his family, but still can't go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They're left dealing with the long-term consequences.

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide. It's Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision. The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some people talk in their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News