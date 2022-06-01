 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Austin is largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

  • 0
2020 Census

FILE - Women walk through the Lakeshore area of Austin, Texas, with the skyline in the background on Aug. 31, 2016. The Texas capital became the largest U.S. city to challenge its 2020 census figures by filing an appeal with the Census Bureau in May 2022, saying that it has more than the 961,855 residents counted during the nation's once-a-decade head count.

 Ralph Barrera - member, Austin American-Statesman

One of the most booming cities in the U.S. over the past decade thinks that it grew even bigger than the U.S. Census Bureau says it did.

Austin, Texas, became the largest U.S. city to challenge its 2020 census figures when it filed an appeal with the Census Bureau last week, saying it has more than the 961,855 residents tallied during the nation's once-a-decade head count.

City officials believe around 7,000 housing units were missed, mostly in newly developed neighborhoods. In some cases, housing units were placed in the wrong location, said Lila Valencia, the city demographer for Austin.

“We are one of the fastest-growing regions in the country,” Valencia said. “Any region growing as fast as Austin is going to be hard to count.”

Among the 50 biggest U.S. cities, Austin's growth rate of 21.7% between 2010 and 2020 was the second-largest in the nation, trailing only Fort Worth, Texas, which grew by 24%. As of last July, Austin was the 11th most-populous city in the U.S.

People are also reading…

The city of Austin is at the center of one of the most booming metro areas in the U.S., one that was attracting about 150 new residents a day in the middle of the past decade. Figures released last week show that two Austin suburbs, Georgetown and Leander, were the two fastest-growing cities in the U.S. last year, expanding by more than 10% each.

Over the past several years, metro Austin has been a jobs magnet. It's home to Tesla's corporate headquarters as well as a high tech hub for entrepreneurs attracted to its highly educated work force and the University of Texas' flagship school.

The census figures were used to divvy up congressional seats among the states and redraw political districts. Nothing can be done to change numbers for those purposes, but the outcome of any challenges can determine whether the cities and counties get their fair share when it comes to the distribution of $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Valencia said an inaccurate count would cause Austin to miss an unknown amount of funding for affordable housing, parks and low-income students. It's unknown how many people live in the 7,000 housing units. However, an average of almost 2.4 people live in each household in Austin, which translates into 16,800 people.

“This affects the quality of life of residents, so it’s worth it to make sure we get every single dollar that we deserve,” Valencia said.

The 2020 census undercounted the overall U.S. population by only 0.24%. The count was challenged by the coronavirus pandemic, natural disasters and political interference from the Trump administration. But some minority groups were undercounted at greater rates than the previous decade. Historically, racial and ethnic minorities, renters and young children are the people who have been undercounted.

A report released several weeks ago by the Census Bureau showed that Texas was undercounted by 1.9%, which translates to about 560,000 residents. Texas was among several states with undercounts that did not direct as many resources as other states did to encourage residents to fill out census forms.

Until Austin filed a appeal, Detroit had been the largest U.S. city to challenge its 2020 census numbers. The Census Bureau told Detroit officials that they needed to provide more information before the city's appeal could move forward, a city spokesman said in an email Wednesday.

States and municipalities have until the middle of next year to appeal their census figures. Challenges are rarely successful, but so far almost 30 have been launched. They have been filed primarily by small towns and counties, about half of which are in the South.

Residents of prisons, nursing homes and college dorms — places that are known as group quarters — were among the most difficult people to count during the 2020 census since students on campus were sent home when the pandemic began in the U.S. in March 2020, and prisons and nursing homes went into lockdowns against the spread of the coronavirus.

Because of the difficulties in counting these residents, the Census Bureau created a separate program for challenges of group quarter counts. The bureau will start accepting those appeals next week.

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students and two teachers who were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died. Maite had always been a straight-A student until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to call off in-person classes. Zoom didn’t work well for Maite and she got all Fs. But with school back in session, Maite rebounded, achieving all As and Bs. She was among the honor roll students recognized at an assembly Tuesday morning, hours before her death.

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,500 flights were canceled as of 9:50 p.m EDT on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 250 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport experienced heavy travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.

COVID Can 'Rebound' After Treatment With Paxlovid, CDC Says

COVID Can 'Rebound' After Treatment With Paxlovid, CDC Says

TUESDAY, May 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 can make a comeback after an infected person has gone through a round of Paxlovid, the antiviral used to minimize a bout with the coronavirus, according to an advisory issued Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Chinatowns more vibrant after pandemic, anti-Asian violence

Cultural and arts organizations in Chinatowns across North America have worked for decades on bringing greater appreciation and visibility to these communities. But they faced an unprecedented one-two punch when the pandemic caused shutdowns and racist anti-Asian attacks increased — and continue. As painful as those events are, they also indelibly influenced the reemergence of various Chinatowns as close-knit hubs of vibrancy and culture. From a contemporary arts festival in San Francisco to night markets in New York City, advocates are making Chinatowns “museums without walls.” There has also been renewed interest in business and events from cities, companies and younger Asian Americans from outside the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The most common mistakes grillers need to avoid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News