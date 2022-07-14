 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Australia, Indonesia commit to fight against FMD outbreak

  • 0

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Australia’s top agriculture official met with his Indonesian counterpart on Thursday to discuss ways to stop a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that has infected hundreds of thousands of cattle in Indonesia and prevent the outbreak from spreading to Australia.

The disease was detected in the Indonesian provinces of Aceh and East Java in May and has spread to 20 other provinces, including Bali, in the past two months.

Australian Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt met with Indonesia's Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and vowed to support Indonesia's efforts to contain the spread of the outbreak in Australia’s closest major neighbor.

“FMD would have a significant impact on Australian agriculture if it reaches our shores,” Watt said in a statement ahead of his visit. “We are taking practical measures to prevent that.”

Foot-and-mouth disease — an acute, highly contagious viral disease of cloven-footed animals that is sometimes transmitted to humans — is spreading rapidly across Indonesia, which had been outbreak-free for 32 years, before an infection reportedly by imported cattle from India.

People are also reading…

Indonesia, struggling to cope with the rising numbers, is setting up a task force and ordering the culling of more than 3,600 infected livestock.

As of Thursday, more than 366,000 animals have been infected in 22 provinces, largely on the most populated islands of Java and Sumatra. At least 2,400 animals have died from the disease, according to official data from the National FMD Task Force.

Limpo said his ministry is working with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency and together they have distributed medicines, antibiotics, vitamins, immune boosters and disinfectants to farmers and breeders.

The government has warned cattle breeders and traders to ensure that the cattle they sell are free from the disease, ordering slaughterhouses to kill and bury all animals showing FMD symptoms and to vaccinate susceptible animals.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government had prepared around 3 million doses of FMD vaccines, mostly from France. Nearly 500,000 animals have been vaccinated as of Thursday, and the country planned to buy 28 million more vaccine doses to combat the disease, Hartarto said.

After meeting with Limpo in Jakarta, Watt said Australia would send one million FMD vaccines to Indonesia in early August and provide a funding package worth 500,000 Australian dollars ($337,600) to Meat and Livestock Australia — a Sydney-based producer-owned company that provides marketing, research and development services to over 50,000 cattle, sheep and goat farmers — to work with Indonesian feedlots and share expertise.

“This is a very serious disease and it’s in both of our interests to get this outbreak under control," Watt told a news conference. “We are taking a range of tough measures at home, and we are also working with our friends in Indonesia to make sure that we are doing work abroad.”

He applauded efforts by the Indonesian government to fight the contagious disease, especially in Bali, a tourist island popular with Australians. Some farm groups have called for a travel ban between Australia and Bali fearing that tourists could carry the disease home on their clothing and shoes.

During his two-day visit to Indonesia, Watt also plans to meet with the Disaster Mitigation Agency chief and with Indonesian agribusiness leaders.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Indonesia last month and pledged vaccines and technical expertise to help the country fight the FMD outbreak.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers. The companies didn't immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases. The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anticompetitive behavior.

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It's the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They've already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It's the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans are taking better care of their health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News