 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Australian Parliament censures former prime minister

  • Updated
  • 0
Australia Secret Ministries

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, standing at rear, speaks during a censure motion against him in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Morrison has listed his achievements in government including standing up to a "bullying" China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers.

 Mick Tsikas - handout one time use, AAPIMAGE

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday listed his achievements in government including standing up to a “bullying“ China as he unsuccessfully argued against being censured by the Parliament for secretly amassing multiple ministerial powers.

The center-left Labor Party government introduced to the House of Representatives a rare censure motion against Morrison, who as a conservative prime minister took the unprecedented steps of appointing himself to five ministerial roles between March 2020 and May 2021, usually without the knowledge of the existing minister.

The House passed the motion 86 to 50. It was sure to pass because Labor holds a majority in the House, while most opposition lawmakers dismissed it as “political payback.” Morrison is the first former prime minister to be censured.

People are also reading…

A censure motion against Morrison, who remains an opposition lawmaker, has no effect other than to tarnish his political legacy.

Morrison publicly commented on the controversy Wednesday — the first time since his power grab was exposed in August through interviews he had given to two journalists about his responses in government to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, he has released two written statements through lawyers.

Morrison said he gave himself additional ministerial powers at a time that Australia was “dealing with extreme uncertainty and unpredictability.”

The criticisms had been “made from the safety and relative calm of hindsight,” he said.

“I am proud … at a time of extreme trial, my government stood up and faced the abyss of uncertainty that our country looked into and the coercion of a regional bully and saw Australia through the storm,” Morrison told the House, referring to China.

“Our nation faced the greatest challenges we had experienced since the Second World War: a drought, natural disasters, a global pandemic, the global and domestic recession, the pandemic cause and a rising and assertive China seeking to coerce Australia into submission,” Morrison added.

The censure motion said that by failing to inform his Cabinet, the Parliament and the Australian people of his additional ministerial powers, Morrison had undermined responsible government and eroded public trust in Australia’s democracy.

The government, elected in May, cited the findings of an inquiry into Morrison’s extraordinary power grab.

Retired High Court Justice Virginia Bell in her inquiry recommended last week laws be created to require public notices of ministerial appointments be published as well as the divisions of ministerial responsibilities. The government introduced such laws to the House on Wednesday.

Morrison said he welcomed Bell’s recommendations, saying his office had never issued instructions forbidding his additional ministerial powers being made public.

Morrison gave himself the portfolios of health, finance, treasury, home affairs and resources. But he only exercised those powers once when he overturned a decision by former Resources Minister Keith Pitt to approve a contentious gas drilling project off the north Sydney coast that would have harmed their government’s reelection chances.

Asset Energy, a company behind the project, is fighting Morrison’s decision in the Federal Court to block development of the 4,576-square-kilometer (1,767-square-mile) offshore basin known as PEP-11.

Asset accuses Morrison of bias and failing to provide procedural fairness when he blocked the project in March.

Morrison said he duplicated Pitt’s powers to overturn that specific decision.

“The decision I made on PEP-11 was the correct one,” Morrison said.

Sydney independent Sophie Scamps, who campaigned against PEP-11 before the May election and supported the censure motion, described Morrison’s power grab as “a deeply concerning lurch toward authoritarianism.”

Fellow independent Kate Chaney, who also supported the censure motion, said Australia under Morrison had been “dipping its toe in the autocracy pool.”

Morrison said he thought his office had told former Finance Minister Simon Birmingham that the prime minister had also taken on the finance portfolio. Birmingham had not been informed.

“I acknowledge that non-disclosure of arrangements has caused unintentional offense and extend an apology to those who were offended,” Morrison said.

“I do not apologize for taking action, especially prudent redundancy (of ministerial powers) action, in a national crisis in order to save lives and to save livelihoods,” he added.

Morrison rated standing up to China among his greatest achievements while in office from August 2018 until May this year.

“We stood up to a bullying Chinese regime who sought to coerce and impose itself on our democracy through threats, sanctions and intimidation,” Morrison said.

Australia’s troubled relationship with China is showing signs of improving under the Labor government.

Morrison’s successor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this month held Australia's first official bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since Morrison’s predecessor Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2016.

In calling for Morrison’s censure, Albanese said the former prime minister had demonstrated hubris, arrogance and denial but no contrition.

"He owes an apology to the Australian people for the undermining of democracy, and that’s why this motion should be supported by every member of this House," Albanese said.

Morrison is the first lawmaker to be censured by the Parliament since former conservative minister Bruce Billson in 2018. Billson was unanimously censured for failing to declare he was receiving a private-sector salary before he retired from Parliament.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

China's Xi faces threat from public anger over 'zero COVID'

Barely a month after granting himself a third five-year term as China's leader, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger over his “zero COVID" policy. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, in protests unprecedented since the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Most protesters focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months and have been criticized as neither scientific or effective. But some also shouted for Xi and the Communist Party that has ruled China for 73 years to give up power.

China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets

China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets

With police out in force, there was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures Tuesday in Beijing, as temperatures fell well below freezing. Shanghai, Nanjing and other cities where online calls to gather had been issued were also reportedly quiet. Rallies against China’s unusually strict anti-virus measures spread to several cities over the weekend in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. Authorities eased some regulations, apparently to try to quell public anger, but the government showed no sign of backing down on its larger coronavirus strategy, and analysts expect authorities to quickly silence the dissent.

Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers

Beijing on edge as city adds new quarantine centers

Residents of some parts of China's capital are overwhelming delivery apps as the city government orders faster construction of quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled unusual demand for supplies. Buyers cleared shelves of food items in supermarkets in the northern suburbs, but it wasn't clear how widespread the phenomena was. Daily cases of COVID-19 are hitting records across the country, with 32,695 reported Friday. Of those, 1,860 were in Beijing, the majority of them asymptomatic. Improvised quarantine centers and field hospitals thrown up in large indoor spaces have become notorious for overcrowding, poor sanitation, scarce food supplies and lights that stay on 24 hours.

Disgraced former UK minister seeks reality TV redemption

Disgraced former UK minister seeks reality TV redemption

Matt Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, sought an unlikely form of redemption: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality TV show set in the Australian jungle. Hancock led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, telling people to stay away from others to protect the health service, then breaking his Government’s own rules, when video emerged of him kissing and groping an aide he was having an affair with. Viewers have upended expectations by voting Hancock through to the show's final, but he finished third.

Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract

Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract

Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she'll step down when the school year ends in May. She's resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation's largest public universities. The 65-year-old engineer did not explain a reason for her decision in her letter sent Monday to Ohio State students and employees. The former undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy joined OSU as president in September 2020 and led the Buckeyes through much of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, she served as chancellor of New York’s public university system.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why cats love to sit on laptops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News