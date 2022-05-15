 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Australian prime minister launches campaign days before poll

  • 0

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s embattled prime minister on Sunday officially launched his conservative party’s campaign less than a week before elections, highlighting the nation’s early success in containing the pandemic and its strong economic recovery.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s coalition trails the center-left Labor Party opposition in most opinion polls as the administration seeks a rare fourth three-year term in elections on Saturday.

Morrison focused the party launch on economic management, which has traditionally been regarded as the strength of his conservative Liberal Party.

He described the election as “a choice between a strong economy or a weaker one that only makes your life harder, not better.”

“A choice between a stronger future or a more uncertain one in an already terribly uncertain world,” Morrison added.

The government is counting on voters opting for familiarity rather than change after the turmoil of a series of disasters of almost Biblical proportions since the last election in 2019.

People are also reading…

As well as the pandemic, Australians have been battered by unprecedented wildfires, floods, drought, heat waves and a mouse plague.

Morrison’s government was widely praised for keeping Australia’s COVID-19 death toll relatively low in the first two years of the pandemic. But more transmissible variants have overwhelmed defenses and Australia now has one of the world’s highest infection rates.

Australia’s economic recovery from the pandemic had been faster and stronger than the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan, a government minister boasted at the campaign launch.

But rising inflation has made Australians’ cost of living, including housing costs, a prominent election issue.

Morrison announced on Sunday that a reelected government would allow Australians to use their retirement funds to buy a home, an option rejected by government leaders for decades.

The contentious policy could lead to an increase in housing prices, which soared 24% last year and are a significant driver of inflation.

Labor’s campaign spokesperson Jason Clare condemned the policy as “adding fuel to the fire.”

Morrison’s diminished personal popularity since Australia’s vaccine rollout fell months behind schedule last year is increasingly regarded as hampering his government’s reelection chances.

Morrison’s critics say he acknowledged his popularity was a liability to his government last week when he promised to be a more empathetic leader if reelected.

Morrison said the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic had forced him to be “a bit of a bulldozer” as prime minister during his first term.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese responded that “even Scott Morrison is distancing himself from Scott Morrison.”

“This prime minister won’t change, which is why we need to change the government,” Albanese said.

Albanese attended a Labor rally in Brisbane, the same Queensland state city where Morrison launched his party’s campaign.

Queensland is key to the election. The government holds 23 of the 30 seats in the coal-rich state. Labor, which has more ambitious plans to reduce Australia’s carbon emissions, holds only six seats and none outside Brisbane, the state capital and biggest city.

Labor launched its campaign last week in Western Australia, the other major mining state where the government also holds a vast majority of seats. The government holds 11 and Labor five in the iron ore state.

Morrison takes comfort in his narrow victory at the 2019 election against the opinion polls' forecasts.

The split of votes between the government and Labor in 2019 was 51.5% to 48.5% — the mirror opposite of the result that Australia’s five most prominent polls predicted.

An inquiry by Australia’s market and social research industry peak body found that Labor voters were overrepresented in survey samples.

The 2020 study could not determine whether “herding,” a process in which pollsters manipulate results to match others’ results and avoid the damage to credibility of being the only one wrong, played a part in the 2019 failure because the pollsters refused to disclose their raw data.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies. he said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Dictator’s son, rights lawyer vie for Philippine presidency

Dictator’s son, rights lawyer vie for Philippine presidency

Voters in the Philippines will be choosing their next leader between the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a human rights lawyer, the current Vice President Leni Robredo. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has led pre-election surveys. His victory would be a stunning reversal of the 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted his father. Marcos Jr. has refused to acknowledge human rights abuses and plunder during his father's dictatorship and has appealed for national unity. The winner of Monday's vote will inherit a sagging economy, poverty and deep divisions, as well as calls to prosecute outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of deaths as part of a crackdown on illegal drugs. Other candidates including ex-boxer Manny Pacquiao are lagging far behind in the polls.     

China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

China’s export growth tumbled in April after Shanghai and other major industrial cities were shut down to fight virus outbreaks. Customs data showed exports rose 3.7% over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7% growth. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7% to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1%. The data confirmed fears that anti-virus controls shutting down most businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers may depress trade and activity in autos, electronics and other industries. China’s global trade surplus widened by 19.4% to $51.1 billion while the politically volatile surplus with the United States contracted by 65% to $9.8 billion.

'Zero-COVID' lockdowns cancel AP exams for students in China

'Zero-COVID' lockdowns cancel AP exams for students in China

Thousands of high school students in China are missing Advanced Placement exams that many prepared for to improve their chances of attending college in the West. The College Board, which administers the tests, said Friday that the country's COVID-19 restrictions will make it impossible for some testing centers in Shanghai and elsewhere to administer the tests this month, and there will be no chance for makeups. The tests are given once a year. China's “zero-COVID” approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. Parents say the College Board should provide an online option for students, as was done in 2020 and 2021.

Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

President Joe Biden is stepping up his administration’s response to a nationwide baby formula shortage that has forced frenzied parents into online groups to swap and sell to each other to keep their babies fed. The White House says Biden spoke Thursday with executives from manufacturers Reckitt and Gerber about how they could increase production and how his administration could help. And he talked with leaders from Walmart and Target about how to restock shelves. The shortage stems from supply chain disruptions and a safety recall. Retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors are urging parents to contact food banks, physicians' offices as well as warning against watered-down formula or making DIY recipes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News