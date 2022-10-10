Babies might trigger brain changes in new dads; Plus, fish oil could strengthen an aging brain, and more health news

Babies might trigger brain changes in new dads

When men become parents, a lot changes in their lives -- less sleep and more time devoted to taking care of their children come to mind -- but new research now suggests that distinct changes also unfold in a new father's brain.

Researchers scanned the brains of new fathers to discover and study those changes after suspecting this would be the case and seeing evidence from animal studies that new fatherhood would be one of the times when a man's brain would show enhanced neuroplasticity.

New fatherhood is an adaptive time, when dads are learning how to care for their babies, read their signals and communicate with them, explained senior study author Darby Saxbe, a professor of psychology at the University of Southern California.

Terry Bradshaw describes battle with two kinds of cancer

Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw revealed Sunday that he has been treated for two different types of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw talked about his health while co-hosting Fox NFL Sunday.

“Last week on this show, I ran out of breath and Howie helped me up and a lot of people are asking what’s wrong with me,” Bradshaw said. “I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life.”

Bradshaw said he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in November 2021.

Air pollution tied to stroke

Ambient air pollution is associated with the progression of stroke, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in Neurology.

Fei Tian, M.D., from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, and colleagues examined the effects of ambient air pollution on the progression trajectory from healthy to incident stroke, poststroke cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and subsequent death. The analysis included 318,752 participants from the U.K. Biobank.

The researchers found that each 5 μg/m3 increase in fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and nitrogen oxides was associated with the transition from healthy to incident stroke.

Gut microbes could play a role in HIV infection

Could key differences in the trillions of bacteria found in the human gut actually affect the risk of becoming infected with HIV? A small, new study suggests the answer may be yes.

The intriguing possibility stems from a detailed analysis of the gut bacteria ("microbiomes") of 55 men, all of whom indicated they have sex with other men.

About half of the men went on to become infected with HIV; the other half did not. And investigators found notable pre-infection differences in the amount of certain gut bacteria found in the two groups.

Under 21? Many N.J. stores will still sell you cigarettes

Though it is illegal nationwide to sell tobacco products to anyone under age 21, many New Jersey stores still do, an undercover study revealed.

More than 40% of store visits by 18- to 20-year-olds in New Jersey resulted in purchase of cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products, the study found.

While customers in this age range were asked to show ID 66% of the time, they were still able to buy tobacco 14% of the time. This was true even when buyers used valid driver's licenses that showed they were under 21.

Fish oil could strengthen your aging brain

Fish has been dubbed "brain food," and a new study suggests that may really be true for middle-aged adults.

Researchers found that among more than 2,000 middle-aged people, those with higher blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids performed better on tests of certain thinking skills. They also had thicker tissue in a brain area related to memory -- one that typically thins when older adults develop dementia.

Omega-3 fatty acids -- particularly two known as DHA and EPA -- are most abundant in fatty fish like salmon, bluefin tuna, mackerel, herring and sardines. They can also be taken via fish oil supplements.

One in 7 U.S. high school students now vapes

Teen vaping continues at concerning levels, U.S. health officials reported Thursday.

About 2.5 million middle school and high school students reported that they had vaped in the past 30 days in 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That was 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of those in middle school.

"This study shows that our nation's youth continue to be enticed and hooked by an expanding variety of e-cigarette brands delivering flavored nicotine," said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, director of the CDC's Office on Smoking and Health.

