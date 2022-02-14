 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Baker signs supplemental budget to boost pandemic response

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law a $101 million supplemetal budget to boost coronavirus testing across the state, provide masks in a variety of settings, and provide additonal funding for a state COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave program.

The budget signed over the weekend provides about $76 million for testing as awell as masks for schools, nursing homes, early intervention workers, and homeless shelters.

The sick leave program, which also got an additional $25 million boost, provides reimbursements to companies that provide paid sick leave for COVID-19-related reasons.

It also extended several existing pandemic measures, including remote participation in local government public meetings.

Lawmakers passed the bill Feb. 3.

“We will continue to work with the Legislature if additional funding is needed in the future for this important sick leave program,” Baker told lawmakers. “These spending authorizations will be helpful as we continue our COVID-19 public health efforts, and I am approving those amounts in full.”

There were also several vetoes. The Republican governor vetoed a provision requiring all the masks to be distributed by Feb. 28, a deadline he called “unrealistic."

