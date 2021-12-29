Baltimore police commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was recovering at home Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, the city’s police department said.

Harrison was only experiencing mild symptoms and will work remotely for now, according to a department news release. He was fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, the release said.

“I urge everyone else to get vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain social distancing in order to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community,” Harrison was quoted as saying.

Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe will have day-to-day command of the department until he returns to the office, according to police.

