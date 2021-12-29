 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Baltimore police commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was recovering at home Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, the city’s police department said.

Harrison was only experiencing mild symptoms and will work remotely for now, according to a department news release. He was fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, the release said.

“I urge everyone else to get vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain social distancing in order to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community,” Harrison was quoted as saying.

Deputy Commissioner Sheree Briscoe will have day-to-day command of the department until he returns to the office, according to police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies

Some Nebraskans unable to get monoclonal antibodies

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he had heard anecdotal stories that some doctors are reluctant to prescribe the treatment to people who could benefit from it. "It is incredibly frustrating to me that doctors would do that." 

Queen recalls 'familiar laugh missing' in Christmas speech

Queen recalls 'familiar laugh missing' in Christmas speech

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family, despite the grief caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 food trends you never saw coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News