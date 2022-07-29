 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bay Area transit agency again requires masking

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Bay Area Rapid Transit system is again requiring masks for travelers and employees, the agency said Thursday.

BART's board of directors voted Thursday to immediately reinstate the mask mandate on all trains and in stations beyond ticket gates. It runs through Oct. 1 unless it's extended again.

The previous mask mandate started in April and ended on July 18. For 10 days, masking was optional but highly encouraged.

BART serves commuters in San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties.

BART board's vote came hours after Los Angeles County public health officials dropped a plan to impose a universal indoor mask mandate this week as COVID-19 infections and rates of hospitalizations have stabilized.

Both San Francisco and Los Angeles counties are at the “high” level of community transmission set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

