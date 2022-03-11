Bellevue police officer's use of defibrillator helped save 41-year-old woman

Candi Rathe was sleeping peacefully when Travis Harrington, her partner of 25 years, climbed back into bed around 5 a.m. Dec. 18.

Within five minutes, Rathe, 41, began having what appeared to Harrington to be a seizure. He couldn’t wake her. She breathed hard for about 30 seconds, went limp and stopped breathing. He couldn’t find a pulse.

Harrington got the couple’s 19-year-old daughter, Delaney, and called 911. The pair started CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on Rathe.

Bellevue Police Officer Tyler Andahl arrived and took over chest compressions. Officer Robert Markve then arrived with an automated external defibrillator. He placed the pads on Rathe. The machine advised the officers to stand clear and delivered a first shock. Soon after, first responders with Bellevue Fire and Rescue arrived and continued the resuscitation efforts.

Rathe, who awoke several days later at the Bellevue Medical Center with no memory of what had happened to her, said doctors told her the combination of CPR and the AED saved her life.

“Without those two things, I wouldn’t have been here,” she said. “Those machines are wonderful. They’re lifesavers, for sure.”

Markve’s AED, which he carries in his squad car, is among 2,500 that have been placed with law enforcement agencies, first responders and state offices and facilities throughout Nebraska thanks to a $6.4 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The Bellevue department received 56 units. Nebraska and Iowa are among six states that have received devices through the initiative, which so far totals $34 million. Two more states, Minnesota and Nevada, also will receive grants for AEDs.

Walter Panzirer, the trustee for the Helmsley Trust, said the AED program builds on earlier initiatives by the trust that also focus on improving responses to heart attacks and strokes. Those initiatives include stocking ambulances with 12-lead electrocardiogram systems and what are called LUCAS devices that provide mechanical chest compressions.

In both urban and rural areas, Panzirer said, police officers who are out on patrol, as Markve was, often arrive at cardiac arrest calls before paramedics do. That’s particularly true for volunteer forces, whose responders may have to travel to a station before responding to a call.

“The quicker you can get a defibrillator on someone, the higher likelihood that that person will survive,” said Panzirer, who previously worked in law enforcement.

A study by the American Heart Association indicated that the chances of survival when a patient is first shocked by law enforcement is nearly 40%, compared with 28% when patients have to wait for a first shock by EMS personnel.

The newer, self-monitoring units also are connected via Wi-Fi to a centralized online data repository so law enforcement agencies can track whether they’re charged and ready to go.

Markve said he never had needed to use the device before. After the ambulance left with Rathe, he and Andahl followed it to the hospital. Markve stayed after his shift was over.

He said he tried to reassure Rathe’s family, telling them they had done a good job in starting CPR. “I’m sure they were stressed beyond belief,” he said.

Several days later, Markve went to the hospital before he started work and spoke with Rathe and her family. Rathe went home on Christmas Eve.

“That was really their ultimate Christmas present,” Markve said of the family.

For his actions, Markve will be recognized in a Friday ceremony held by the City of Bellevue and state health officials. In addition to the incident with Rathe, Markve has helped revive two people with suspected drug overdoses using the rescue medicine naloxone, or Narcan — once in November and another time in February.

Travis Harrington, Rathe’s partner, was familiar with AEDs’ lifesaving potential before Rathe’s episode. He first trained in their use and in CPR in 2007 as part of his job. Later, he used an AED in the Atlanta airport to help revive a person who was in cardiac arrest.

He said he was able to hold it together in the airport, but at home, he was pretty scared.

“I tell you,” he said, “it’s a whole different story when it’s someone you love.”

Rathe, meanwhile, still is trying to figure out what went wrong. She said she felt fine before her health scare. She and her daughter had worked out the evening before. “It was just out of the blue,” she said.

Shortly after she was released from the hospital, she began wearing a defibrillator vest that can monitor her heart and shock it into rhythm if necessary. On Wednesday, she had surgery to place an internal defibrillator in her chest. Harrington said Rathe will undergo genetic testing after she heals as another step toward a diagnosis.

In the meantime, Rathe has returned to work full time. She works in a doctor’s office, so her co-workers keep a close eye on her, as does her family. “They don’t let me out of their sight,” she said.

Harrington said his family gives special thanks to the officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatcher who responded to their call and helped them through their emergency.

“They were all pretty phenomenal,” he said.

