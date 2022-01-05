 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Beshear discusses aid plan for tornado-stricken communities

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear revealed plans Wednesday night to deliver an assistance package for Kentucky communities devastated by recent tornadoes, vowing to “rebuild every structure and every life” in a speech that stressed the state's resilience to recover from disaster.

The Democratic governor, delivering his third annual State of the Commonwealth address, stressed the need for a bipartisan response to the storms that leveled parts of western Kentucky last month, killing 77 people in the state.

Beshear, who has had frequent policy feuds with the Republican-dominated legislature during his term, said he's working with lawmakers on fast-track legislation to help the communities recover.

“I want every family and community touched by these storms to know that I am with you, the General Assembly is with you, the commonwealth of Kentucky is with you — today, tomorrow, however long it takes," Beshear said. "We will rebuild. Every structure and every life.”

The governor, who is preparing for a tough reelection campaign next year, trumpeted the state's record-setting pace for economic growth in 2021. And he offered hints about the budget priorities he will propose in the spending plan he submits to lawmakers next week.

People are also reading…

He also focused on the state's ongoing struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit the Bluegrass State with another record surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant.

“Yet even with these concerns, I remain convinced that we can and will beat COVID, because in 2021 we gained the tools and knowledge we need for victory,” Beshear said.

In a speech interrupted frequently by applause, the governor touted the state's ability to bounce back from the repeated setbacks of the past year.

“In Kentucky, we are good people, tough people, resilient people,” he said. “We care deeply for one another. And while they may knock us down, no tornado, no pandemic, no flood, no ice storm can break us. Because we do not break.”

Beshear outlined plans to rebuild communities devastated by the tornadoes.

The pending legislation will direct $150 million to help storm-stricken communities rebuild and another $50 million to help the region’s schools recover, the governor said. It also will provide “additional tools” to attract and keep jobs in those communities, he said.

“It shows that we — Democrats and Republicans, House and Senate, executive and legislative branches — will stand with these families,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why experts say you shouldn't confuse diet culture with being healthy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News