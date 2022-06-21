 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5

Anna Weiser, left, and her son Henry, 4, wait in an observation room after Henry was inoculated with the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York.

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden visited a vaccination clinic Tuesday to celebrate that virtually all Americans can now get a COVID-19 shot Tuesday after the authorization of vaccines for kids under 5 over the weekend.

Biden visited a vaccination clinic in Washington, where some of the first shots were given to young children in the last major age group ineligible for vaccines, hailing it as an important pandemic milestone that will support the country’s recovery. While anyone aged six months and up is now eligible for vaccines, the administration is cautioning that it expects the pace of shots for the youngest kids to be slower than older ones, as parents are more likely to rely on their children's pediatricians to administer them.

“We’re the only country in the world doing this right now,” Biden said, as he and first lady Jill Biden met with newly vaccinated kids and their parents at Church of the Holy Communion in southeast Washington. As he handed out hugs to kids, Biden spoke of his youngest grandson, Beau, aged two, being newly eligible for vaccination.

“Everybody knows I like kids better than people,” he joked.

In a Friday interview with the AP White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha predicted that universal eligibility for vaccines would be a “huge psychological milestone” for the country as it seeks to emerge from two years of pandemic disruption.

“When the President came into office, he was very clear, he said over and over again, that he wanted to make sure that every American had the access and availability of these life protecting vaccines,” he said. “We are now at the point where that vision, that expectation that mission can now be fulfilled.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Biden stressed that a recession was “not inevitable” and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence. Biden is bristling at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument “bizarre.” The president says he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength.

8 calcium-rich foods to help build strong bones and muscles

