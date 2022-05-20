 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bill pushes feds to notify families of sick, dying inmates

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — New legislation introduced in the Senate would require the Justice Department to establish guidelines for the federal Bureau of Prisons and state correctional systems to notify the families of incarcerated people if their loved one has a serious illness, a life-threatening injury or if they die behind bars.

The legislation — introduced by Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and John Kennedy, R-La. — is the latest step by members of Congress to further oversight of the beleaguered federal prison system, which has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years.

The bill’s introduction on Thursday comes more than two years after The Associated Press reported how the federal Bureau of Prisons had ignored its internal guidelines and failed to notify the families of inmates who were seriously ill with coronavirus as the virus raged through federal prisons across the U.S. And it comes on the heels of reports of similar conduct in state prisons in the U.S.

The AP’s reporting on the federal prison system has revealed layer after layer of abuse, neglect and leadership missteps in the Bureau of Prisons — including rampant sexual abuse by workers, severe staffing shortages, inmate escapes and the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic — leading directly to the agency’s director announcing his resignation earlier this year.

People are also reading…

The bill, known as the Family Notification of Death, Injury, or Illness in Custody Act of 2022, is aimed at ensuring families receive timely notifications if their family members suffer from serious health complications.

In April 2020, the AP reported that officials at FCI Terminal Island, a federal prison in Los Angeles, had deviated from policy and chose not to call the family of 59-year-old Michael Fleming, who was hospitalized and put on a ventilator after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The only call his son received was on the day his father died, from a prison chaplain asking if the body should be cremated and where the ashes should be sent.

Fleming learned the cause of his father’s death from an AP reporter. The Bureau of Prisons’ policy required officials at the prison to “promptly” notify the family of inmates who have serious illnesses. The agency defended its decision at the time, saying it has “discretion when making notifications.”

“Not having the opportunity to say goodbye -- that would’ve been invaluable,” the younger Fleming said in an interview with the AP in 2020. “We will never have that chance.”

Similar instances were also reported in local jails and state prisons in Georgia, Ossoff’s office said. In one instance, a woman fell in the Clayton County Jail and suffered such serious injuries that she needed to be hospitalized. She died soon after. Her family only found out when the woman’s longtime boyfriend attempted to visit the jail and was told that she was no longer there. Another woman found out her father died in a Georgia state prison only after a letter was returned to her with a stamp on it that read: “Return to sender: inmate dead.”

“Too often, the families of those incarcerated never find out about a serious illness, a life-threatening injury, or even the death of a loved one behind bars. That’s why we introduced this bipartisan reform legislation,” Ossoff, a Democrat, said in a statement to the AP.

Kennedy, a Republican, said families “have the right to know about the well-being of their loved ones, and our bill would simply make sure that happens.”

Ossoff has pushed repeatedly for increasing transparency in the federal prison system and is among a growing group of lawmakers pushing to require the director of the Bureau of Prisons to be confirmed by the Senate.

The Georgia senator also launched a bipartisan working group of lawmakers to scrutinize conditions within the Bureau of Prisons following AP reporting that uncovered widespread corruption and abuse in federal prisons. The group was launched with Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana.

On Twitter, follow Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak and Michael Balsamo at twitter.com/mikebalsamo1. Read more of AP's reporting on federal prisons at apnews.com and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

A new congressional report says that in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. In a statement Sunday, Fetterman says doctors quickly and completely removed the clot. A cardiologist and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, says people who develop A-fib are almost always put on a blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives. He says that helps prevent the stroke-causing blood clots that untreated A-fib can create.

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack

Shortly before police say he opened fire, the white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed a small group of people to see his long-simmering plans for the attack, which he had been chronicling for months in a private, online diary. Discord, the chat platform where 18-year-old Payton Gendron kept the diary, confirmed Wednesday that an invitation to access his private writings was sent to the group about a half-hour before Saturday’s attack at Tops Friendly Market, which he live-streamed on another online service, and that some of them accepted.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies. he said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

The white gunman charged in a deadly, racist rampage inside a Buffalo supermarket didn’t need to travel abroad for tactical training, nor did he need to join an organization of like-minded militants who shared his world view. All Payton Gendron needed on his path to radicalization was exposure on the internet to a stew of hate-filled conspiracies, peddled in some cases by white killers whose massacres he had extensively researched online. The 18-year-old now stands accused in a murderous assault that left 10 Black people dead, and the rant-filled diatribe attributed to him fits an all-too-familiar profile — an aggrieved white man driven to violence by racist extremism.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can parenting be data driven? Experts say, 'it depends'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News