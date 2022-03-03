 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bill to break up South Carolina health agency moves forward

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators are set to consider a proposal to break up the state’s health and environmental affairs agency into two separate departments.

The Senate Medical Affairs committee voted Thursday to send the bill that would split up the Department of Health and Environmental Control to the chamber's floor.

The proposal would establish a new Department of Behavioral and Public Health, bundling the state's public health and mental health responsibilities together. The current Department of Mental Health and Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services would be folded into this new agency.

Tasks such as environmental permitting and handling water resources would fall under a new Department of Environmental Services.

Both new departments would be cabinet-level agencies, meaning the governor would appoint their directors.

People are also reading…

Dr. Edward Simmer, the current director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, told lawmakers Thursday that staff would be ready to implement the overhaul. Simmer, who would become the new public health agency's interim director, said that the realignment would allow public health officials to more closely work with colleagues on the state's serious substance abuse problems.

The bill is backed by Sen. Harvey Peeler, the chamber’s longest serving Republican, who along with other state officials have pushed to restructure the agency for years.

Some have complained that the nearly 4,000-employee agency has become too powerful and unwieldy, as it only indirectly answers to elected officials through an eight-member board appointed by the governor.

Lawmakers also have critiqued the department's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said its board has lacked transparency at times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bird Flu Sweeping Through Poultry in Eastern U.S.

Bird Flu Sweeping Through Poultry in Eastern U.S.

FRIDAY, Feb, 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Mass culling has been implemented as a highly contagious form of avian flu has swept across the eastern half of the United States in recent weeks, killing both farmed poultry and wild birds.

New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation

New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.

Colorado mom fatally abused child, gets 16-year prison term

Colorado mom fatally abused child, gets 16-year prison term

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother who fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter and lied about her health to get handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 was sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a plea deal that threw out murder charges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to automate your daily life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News